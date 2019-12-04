From left, Kurt Bonk of Philadelphia, a consultant, watches as Thomas Bauer of Lake Constance, Germany, president of German American Marketing, Inc., and Matthew Best, of Northeast Baltimore attach light bulbs to the wings of the top level of the Christmas Pyramid they are assembling at the Inner Harbor. The tower built in Germany is the centerpiece of this season's Christmas Village in Baltimore and is a large version of a traditional decoration from the Ore Mountain area. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun)