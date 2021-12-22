COVID forcing a change in holiday plans? Here’s where to find Christmas dinner carryout in Baltimore

Why would you ever cook when Richardson Farms exists? Their Christmas dinners serves eight people and come with three sides, rolls or cornbread, and an 8-inch apple or pumpkin pie. For an entree, choose from sliced turkey breast with gravy ($111.99), sliced round of beef with gravy ($111.99) or sliced ham with butterscotch glaze ($99.99). Pick up orders in the farm’s greenhouse area on Dec. 23-24. All heat-and-serve sides are also available in the market’s grab-and-go section.