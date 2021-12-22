COVID forcing a change in holiday plans? Here’s where to find Christmas dinner carryout in Baltimore

So you were planning to attend a Christmas gathering until the host tested positive for COVID-19 and now you’re scrambling to feed your family. Many local restaurants, caterers and grocery stores are already sold out for Christmas preorder meals. But don’t despair quite yet. If you’re quick to order, here are five places that still have availability.
Conrad’s Crabs
The Christmas Day meal package ($79.99) at Conrad’s Crabs includes a premium baked ham, homemade mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and a dozen chocolate chip cookies. Each package serves 6-8. If crab cakes are your preference, order individually priced entrees for carryout from a special Christmas Eve menu. Choose from jumbo lump crab cakes, stuffed shrimp or fish and chips. Last day to preorder is Dec. 22.
1720 E. Joppa Road, Parkville, 410-882-1515; or 1207 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, 443-981-3477
Jay’s Catering
Choose from three holiday feasts at Jay’s, including The Traditional meal ($19.99 per person) that features honey glazed spiral sliced ham, roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, garden salad, oven roasted carrots, homemade dinner rolls, holiday cookies and gingerbread cookies. Hors d’oeuvres available at additional cost. Sales tax and delivery not included. Meals for under 15 people incur an additional $3.59 per person surcharge. Pickup available on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
1309 N. Charles St., Mount Vernon. 410-685-3861. myjayscatering.com
NiHao
The Holiday Meal for Two ($95) at this Chinese restaurant includes a Half Cantonese Duck (with an option to upgrade to a full duck), duck and pear tarts, shrimp dumplings, wuxi chicken, beef chow fun, Sichuan wok potatoes, crispy cauliflower, and chocolate jian dui. Available for pickup Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
2322 Boston Street, Canton. 443-835-2036. nihaobaltimore.com
Richardson Farms
Why would you ever cook when Richardson Farms exists? Their Christmas dinners serves eight people and come with three sides, rolls or cornbread, and an 8-inch apple or pumpkin pie. For an entree, choose from sliced turkey breast with gravy ($111.99), sliced round of beef with gravy ($111.99) or sliced ham with butterscotch glaze ($99.99). Pick up orders in the farm’s greenhouse area on Dec. 23-24. All heat-and-serve sides are also available in the market’s grab-and-go section.
5900 Ebenezer Road, White Marsh. 410-335-5900. richardsonfarms.net
Wegmans
Garlic-studded rib roast dinner or a classic turkey dinner are both on the catering/takeout menu for Wegmans. Selection for holiday dinners depends on you local Wegmans, but Baltimore-area stores appeared to still have some meals available. Last day to order is Dec. 22 for carryout through Dec. 28.
Various Wegmans locations, including Bel Air, Columbia, Hunt Valley and Owings Mills