After ‘unforeseen delays,’ ribbon-cutting for Broadway Market restaurant The Choptank set for September

Christina Tkacik
By
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 20, 2019 | 3:45 PM
Fells Point’s Broadway Market has been undergoing renovations. The south shed has been converted into an elevated fish and crab house, The Choptank, set to open in September. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Choptank is set for mid September, according to a spokesman for the Atlas Restaurant Group.

The Sept. 13 ceremony is for invited guests only; among them, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, various members of the City Council, and Choptank owners Alex Smith, Eric Smith and Vasilios Tserkis. It was not yet clear when the public will be able to eat at the restaurant.

Originally scheduled for Memorial Day, the restaurant’s opening was set back by “unforeseen delays, specifically when it came to developing the attached parking lot into an outdoor patio," Joe Sweeney, director of marketing for the Atlas Restaurant Group, wrote in an email.

A $4 million renovation converted the south shed of Fells Point’s Broadway Market into an elevated fish and crab house with outdoor patio. The project took several years of planning and nine months of construction, according to a release.

