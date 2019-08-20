After ‘unforeseen delays,’ ribbon-cutting for Broadway Market restaurant The Choptank set for September

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Choptank is set for mid September, according to a spokesman for the Atlas Restaurant Group.
The Sept. 13 ceremony is for invited guests only; among them, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, various members of the City Council, and Choptank owners Alex Smith, Eric Smith and Vasilios Tserkis. It was not yet clear when the public will be able to eat at the restaurant.
Originally scheduled for Memorial Day, the restaurant’s opening was set back by “unforeseen delays, specifically when it came to developing the attached parking lot into an outdoor patio," Joe Sweeney, director of marketing for the Atlas Restaurant Group, wrote in an email.
A $4 million renovation converted the south shed of Fells Point’s Broadway Market into an elevated fish and crab house with outdoor patio. The project took several years of planning and nine months of construction, according to a release.