Celebrity chef Chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44 shortly after trip to Baltimore area, Havre de Grace

Phil Davis
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 22, 2019 | 8:32 PM

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, who made many appearances on The Food Network and owned the La Cubana restaurant in New York City, has died at the age of 44.

The restaurant wrote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon that Ruiz had died and that it would be starting a foundation in his name for aspiring chefs. It did not say what Ruiz died from.

“Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl’s legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on,” the restaurant wrote.

View this post on Instagram

On behalf of the La Cubana family, with heavy hearts, we are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved Executive Chef Carl Ruiz. No words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of our dear friend and brother. Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl's larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures. His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked—with “dancing always” as the most important ingredient. Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl's legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on. We hope we make you proud, Carlito. . To honor the work you loved so much Chef, La Cubana will continue your work in establishing The Carl Ruiz Scholarship Foundation for aspiring chefs. . We love you! You are already missed. Rest easy 🙏🏽

A post shared by La Cubana (@lacubananyc) on

Ruiz, who’d been featured on television and radio numerous times as he opened restaurants around the world, according to a biography on his website.

Ruiz last posted on Instagram that he was visiting the Baltimore area, posting photos of a train ticket to Baltimore’s Penn Station, a photo of Hip Hop Fish and Chicken and crab cakes from Backfin Blues: Creole De Graw in Havre de Grace in the past few days.

