Celebrity chef Chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44 shortly after trip to Baltimore area, Havre de Grace

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, who made many appearances on The Food Network and owned the La Cubana restaurant in New York City, has died at the age of 44.
The restaurant wrote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon that Ruiz had died and that it would be starting a foundation in his name for aspiring chefs. It did not say what Ruiz died from.
“Here at La Cubana, Carl paid proud tribute to his Cuban roots each night, and it is here that Carl’s legacy, undeniable spirit and passion for his culture will live on,” the restaurant wrote.
Ruiz, who’d been featured on television and radio numerous times as he opened restaurants around the world, according to a biography on his website.
Ruiz last posted on Instagram that he was visiting the Baltimore area, posting photos of a train ticket to Baltimore’s Penn Station, a photo of Hip Hop Fish and Chicken and crab cakes from Backfin Blues: Creole De Graw in Havre de Grace in the past few days.