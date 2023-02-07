Towson pub will no longer host Jan. 6 political fundraiser; controversy affects Baltimore bar with similar name

After facing strong criticism on social media, a Towson bar says it will no longer host a fundraiser for people who were arrested for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In an email Monday evening, leaders of the Charles Village Pub & Patio in Towson said they had decided not to provide a venue for the Republican Women of Baltimore County and the Patriot Club of America to host the fundraiser, which was scheduled to take place at the pub Feb. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Due to the overall feedback and safety for all staff & patrons, Charles Village Pub & Patio (Cvp Towson) has decided to decline the use of the venue for (the) event,” the bar’s leadership wrote in an email to The Baltimore Sun.

A flier and details for the fundraiser posted on the Republican Women of Baltimore County’s website said tickets for the event were $20 per person and would raise money “for the political prisoners of Jan 6th.” Family members of some of the people arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 riot were expected to attend, according to the event description.

The Republican Women of Baltimore County did not respond Monday to an email from The Sun seeking more information about the fundraiser. .

The event had met with backlash on social media, with online commenters condemning Charles Village Pub & Patio for agreeing to be the host. The Towson bar, a popular spot for local university students since the 1980s, has been a venue for gatherings of the Republican Women of Baltimore County, according to the group’s website, including an August dinner with Republican Attorney General candidate Michael Peroutka, speaking about “voter discrepancies in Maryland,” and a May screening of “2000 Mules,” a documentary by Dinesh D’Souza that makes false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Reaction to plans for the February fundraiser prompted one similarly named Baltimore bar to make a statement online clarifying that it has no affiliation with the Towson pub.

“PSA: We are not affiliated with CVP Towson in any way, shape, or form. Thank you for coming to our TED talk,” the Charles Village Pub posted on its Facebook page on Friday. Another message was posted to Twitter on Saturday.

Morning! We would like everyone to know that we are not affiliated with CVP Pub and Patio in any way, shape, or form. The owners of that business parted ways with our establishment in the 1990's and continued to use our name. — Charles Village Pub (@cvpbaltimore) February 4, 2023

Owner Tony Weir said the Charles Village Pub, located at 3107 St. Paul St. near the Johns Hopkins University, was founded by the same people who started the Charles Village Pub & Patio in Towson. But the Baltimore pub was later sold, and the two businesses have not been affiliated in years.

Weir, who bought the Charles Village Pub in 2015, said he had been getting phone calls in recent days from customers concerned that his bar was associated with the Republican Women of Baltimore County’s fundraiser.

He said the confusion was “an unfortunate situation and that he decided to post a clarifying statement because “I don’t want to have my business affected by someone else.”

Weir said customers have been supportive after hearing that his bar is not connected to the event. Asked whether he would ever consider a name change to distinguish his business further from the Towson bar, Weir said he didn’t want to let go of a name that carries a lot of goodwill in the neighborhood.

Weir said he stays away from hosting any political events at the Charles Village Pub.

“I don’t think that politics should be part of the bar scene,” he said. “We don’t want to alienate anyone.”