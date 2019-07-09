Former Alewife chef Chad Wells to open new restaurant in Howard County

A new restaurant in western Howard County will feature Chad Wells as executive chef.
Walker’s Tap & Table is expected to open sometime in September, Wells said. The 80-seat restaurant will be located in the former Smokin’ Hot Bar and Grille in Glenwood.
Wells, who spent six years in Baltimore’s Alewife restaurant and later worked for the Victoria Restaurant Group, said he is known for his offbeat approach to traditional fare. “Anyone that knows about my style, it’s a little bit off the wall,” Wells said. “I like to take people out of their comfort zone by staying in it.” Though he declined to name specifics, the upcoming menu, accompanied by an expansive beverage list, is “going to be pretty fun,” he said.
A revolving menu will offer brick oven pizzas and focus on seasonal availability, with many ingredients purchased from local farms. “We have a lot of really great growers and producers right at our fingertips,” Wells said.
Wells, who lives in Woodbine, said the new restaurant will cater to regulars and special event diners alike. “Me living in Woodbine, I don’t want to drive all the way to the city to find a good place. A lot of people are like that,” he said.