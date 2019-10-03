Washington’s fast-casual Mediterranean concept is coming to White Marsh in late 2019.
The new 52-seat, 2,656-square-foot Cava restaurant will be located at 5201 A Campbell Blvd., in the Nottingham Commons shopping center.
It’s set to be the 12th Maryland branch for the company, following the opening of a Woodmore location this month. Other outposts include Columbia and Bethesda. The chain was founded by three friends who “grew up with loud Greek families who spent their time gathering around food," according to the website.
Menu options include items like “crazy feta," or feta mousse made with jalapeno, spicy lamb meatballs and cauliflower quinoa tabbouleh, in addition to personalized salads, grain bowls, and house-made juices.