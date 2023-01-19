Orioles will have a new concessions operator at Camden Yards in 2023

This is the "O's Pretzel" is formed in the Orioles script and is hand made from scratch daily. They are basted in butter and finished with a sprinkling of kosher salt. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun photo)

Only time will tell how the Orioles will fare when the 2023 baseball season gets underway March 30. But one thing’s for certain: there will be a new concessions operator this season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles did not renew their concessions contract with Delaware North, the Buffalo, New York-based company that has managed food and beverage sales at Camden Yards since 2010. Charles Roberts, a spokesman for Delaware North, confirmed Thursday that the company’s contract with the Orioles ended in December.

Roberts did not know who will replace Delaware North as the stadium’s vendor. The Orioles did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The status of Delaware North’s contract had been in limbo since last year, when the Orioles solicited bids from prospective vendors.

But job listings on LinkedIn, the business-centric social media platform, might offer a clue about what’s to come. Chicago-based Levy Restaurants has several positions for Camden Yards posted on LinkedIn, including openings for a concessions manager and a director of concessions tasked with “overseeing all aspects of concessions operations.”

A spokesperson for Levy Restaurants did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning. The company handles concessions at dozens of stadiums and ballparks around the country, including Nationals Park, FedEx Field and Audi Field in the Washington, D.C. region, and locally for Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, according to its website.

What the change will mean for ballpark eats is not yet clear. Delaware North was the operator for popular Camden Yards spots like Stuggy’s and Boog’s BBQ, Roberts confirmed. The ballpark topped a Betting.com ranking of stadiums with the best food this fall, with the report listing beef and pork sandwiches from Boog’s, loaded hot dogs from Stuggy’s and crab cakes from Harris Creek Oyster & Seafood as the ballpark’s top-rated fare.