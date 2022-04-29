Bye, Hon: Iconic Baltimore cafe closing after 30 years will become Foreman Wolf concept

30th anniversary balloons are in a window at Cafe Hon in Hampden. (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

There goes the 30-foot pink flamingo.

Hampden’s Cafe Hon on the Avenue is serving up its last dinner Friday night before it shuts down to make way for a new concept, announced the restaurant group Foreman Wolf, which is taking over the prime spot.

Advertisement

Cafe Hon owner Denise Whiting, who also founded the neighborhood festival HONfest in 1994, said that after 30 years of running the restaurant, she’s looking forward to “a little downtime.”

Advertisement

Tony Foreman, co-founder of Foreman Wolf, acknowledged the restaurant’s history in the group’s news release, saying: “We respect all of the efforts at Cafe Hon that have brought the spirit of this deeply Baltimore neighborhood to the public eye.”

Cafe Hon — at the prominent corner of Roland Avenue and W. 36th Street, a.k.a. “The Avenue” — was easily identified by the eye-catching and enormous flamingo on its exterior by the artist Randall Gornowich.

Technically speaking, it’s dubbed a flamingosaurus, featuring a cutout of a tyrannosaurus behind it. Gornowich built the structure for the restaurant as a Christmas decoration. Years later, it’s still there.

As part of a rally in support of replacing the flamingo at Cafe Hon in Hamden, the War Memorial Plaza was decorated with pink flamingos in front of City Hall. The owner of Cafe Hon removed the flamingo from atop of her restaurant after the city wanted to charge her an $800 fee for having it there. The flamingo had already been there for eight years. (Baltimore Sun photo by Jed Kirschbaum)

Baltimore residents rallied to Whiting’s support in 2009 after city inspectors said she needed to pay a hefty fee to keep the pink flamingo up.

That resulted in a “Big Bird” PR campaign and what Whiting called “the best front page article of all time.” The front page of The Baltimore Sun, she said, showed the front lawn of City Hall littered in pink flamingoes.

Advertisement

But Whiting became a polarizing figure during the restaurant’s years in operation. She drew the ire of many after she trademarked the word “Hon,” a term of endearment in Baltimore.

“She owns the rights to using ‘Hon’ on napkins, note cards, stationery, calendars and pens,” a 2010 article in The Baltimore Sun said. “Without her permission, it can’t be used on sweatshirts, hats, underwear, ties, shorts — and certainly not boas.”

The backlash caught the attention of Gordon Ramsay’s “Kitchen Nightmares.” For a 2011 episode of the Fox TV show, Ramsay and his crew attempted to revive Cafe Hon’s menu and public image.

Whiting later apologized in an announcement with Ramsay, saying: “Trademarking the word has not only almost killed me but has just about killed the business.”

Denise Whiting and Gordon Ramsay at a press conference at Cafe Hon. (Baltimore Sun photo by Amy Davis)

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. >

HONfest is scheduled to return this year June 11-12.

Asked what he could share about his plans for the space, formerly Benson’s Hardware, Foreman replied: “Nothing at all.”

Advertisement

Would it be family-friendly? Foreman wouldn’t say. Would it be a relocation for an existing restaurant? (Foreman Wolf runs Johnny’s and Petit Louis in nearby Roland Park, as well as two restaurants in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood and one in Harbor Point.) He wouldn’t say.

All Foreman would tell The Sun is that “we’re very excited about the new location... I have a vision for the space.”

He did note that the pink flamingosaurus is leaving with Whiting.

Gornowich, the artist, said he would like to see it installed near the Roosevelt Park skatepark.

“I don’t want to see it gone. I think that it’s become somewhat a landmark.”