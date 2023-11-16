Café Dear Leon owners will open Italian restaurant on the same Canton block as their popular bakery

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The owners of popular Canton bakery Café Dear Leon plan to open their first sit-down restaurant in the neighborhood.

Min Kim and Charles Lee’s new eatery will be just three doors down from their bakery, at the site of the former Shiso Tavern, which closed in 2020.

The restaurant “will be a fresh pasta Italian operation on the square,” their attorney, Stephan Fogleman, told city liquor board commissioners Thursday. The board voted to approve a beer, wine and liquor license for the dining spot.

“They are excited to do a heavy food version of what they’ve done” at the bakery, Fogleman said. The restaurant will seat 80 diners.

Kim and Lee could not immediately be reached for more details.

The friends, who met while they were students at the Culinary Institute of America, opened Cafe Dear Leon at 2929 O’Donnell St. in 2020. The tiny spot has drawn long lines since its inception, with customers waiting dutifully on weekend mornings for fresh-baked almond croissants, coffee buns, kouign amann and pumpkin cheesecake.

Cafe Dear Leon, which takes its name from Kim’s son, Leon, adds new items throughout the day based on a baking schedule. The bakery also serves coffee and savory items like tamago sandos, a Japanese egg sandwich, quiche and bacon frittata sandwiches.