Cafe Azafran, a mainstay at Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus that offered healthy options for breakfast and lunch, has closed after 15 years of operation.
In a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, the establishment wrote Saturday that “It is time to say goodbye to this Azafran story.”
“15 years feeding such wonderful minds, always looking into the vast universe as far as they can,” the cafe wrote. “Mark, the team and I will forever remember you. It has been so great to be your kitchen!!!”
The restaurant did not return a call for comment Sunday.