It’s easy to go nuts for Lamar Jackson. Young fans have greeted him like a member of the Beatles; his face is appearing on all manner of t-shirts, posters and Christmas ornaments. The hardworking Ravens quarterback has led his team to its best season in years at a time when Baltimore desperately needed a boost.
And now, a local brewery is making an India pale ale in his honor. The #MVP beer from Columbia’s Hysteria Brewing Company shows a player in a purple "8″ jersey, Jackson’s number, holding a hop like a football.
Ty Kreis, director of sales and marketing at Hysteria Brewing Company, said the new IPA is the company’s way of showing support for Jackson, who is the favorite to win MVP. The idea came to Kreis while he was watching the Ravens overpower the Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium. The crowd began shouting “MVP,” he said, “anytime Lamar did anything special, which is literally every play.”
The #MVP beer is still fermenting and is about three weeks away from being released. But Kreis already posted a photo of the packaging on social media — he tagged Lamar Jackson on Facebook — and his phone has since been buzzing with requests.
Breweries and other businesses often use famous likenesses to advance their brands — not always with the celebrity’s consent. In 2017, local breweries named two different beers for state comptroller Peter Franchot, as a tribute to his support of the industry. Union Craft has a beer named after Baltimore icon Divine. The Brewer’s Art eventually renamed its Ozzy brew after a cease and desist from singer Ozzy Osbourne.
For his part, Kreis said Wednesday he was hoping that the label is sufficiently vague so as not to pose any legal problems. “It’s literally a dude with a purple jersey with a number eight. We don’t really see how we could have done anything wrong," he said. The jersey does not feature Jackson’s name.
Not everyone agrees with that assessment.
Late Thursday, Kreis told The Sun via text message that he had heard from the NFL and decided to make some “minor changes on the label in order to get rid of any possible confusion that it may have caused.”
"There’s a bunch of issues here,” said Cynthia Blake Sanders, of counsel at Baker Donelson in Baltimore, after viewing images of the beer’s label on Facebook. “All of us love Lamar,” she said, but without a license agreement approved by the team, she said, “I really don’t think that this could work.”
Even without the beer on shelves, the rendering on Facebook could pose a problem for the company, said Blake Sanders. “They’re marketing a beer that they don’t have a license for, and even that could be a problem.”
A spokesman for the Ravens said “the organization has no affiliation with this product,” but did not say what action, if any, they planned to take.
Some experts say it’s just a matter of time before a cease and desist letter is in the mail.
“Cease and desist letters are much cheaper than filing a lawsuit,” said Will Hubbard, director of the Center for the Law of Intellectual Property and Technology at the University of Baltimore School of Law. Small businesses like breweries typically can’t afford expensive litigation and will often drop the offending product.
For some companies, the publicity garnered from such controversies can make it worth the risk of legal repercussions. “If you’re a local brewer there is a certain excitement in notoriety,” said Hubbard. “But when you start to mix sports and fan loyalties, its a dangerous cocktail.”
Still, some sensitivity will likely be in order on the part of the Ravens. “Without a doubt the brewer did this because they love the Ravens," Hubbard said. "The Ravens will recognize that, and they don’t want to end up angering the same fans they hope to cultivate.”
Kreis said he has reached out to Jackson, offering to donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity of the football player’s choosing. He has not yet gotten a response. “We’re just hoping that Lamar hits us up or calls us back,” he said.