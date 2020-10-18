Brewers Association brings breweries across Maryland together for special collaboration series

The four beers in the first series were each brewed at one specific Maryland brewery, with several others collaborating. They include: Eight Hazy IPA, brewed at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley; What Maryland Stouts, hosted at True Respite Brewing Company in Derwood; BAM Italian-style Pilsner, brewed at Calvert Brewing Co. in Upper Marlboro; and POW, SMACK, BAM!, a fruited sour collaboration that Idiom Brewing Co. in Frederick hosted. Baltimore City-based breweries that were featured in these collaborations include Charm City Meadworks, Mobtown Brewing Company, Full Tilt Brewing and Nepenthe Brewing Co.