Brewers Association brings breweries across Maryland together for special collaboration series

Craft breweries across the Free State have teamed up to produce a unique series of collaboration beers to benefit the Brewers Association of Maryland, these producers' main industry and advocacy organization.
Called The Collab Project, this new initiative partners over 25 breweries on four different limited-run beers. Brewers Association Executive Director Kevin Atticks saidthe project grew in part out of a desire to support the Brewers Association in the absence of their two signature events, the Maryland and Baltimore Craft Beer festivals.
“The collaborations were generated from breweries wanting to host and many breweries wanting to hop on as collaborators,” he said. “Each one took a different theme and ran with it.”
The four beers in the first series were each brewed at one specific Maryland brewery, with several others collaborating. They include: Eight Hazy IPA, brewed at B.C. Brewery in Hunt Valley; What Maryland Stouts, hosted at True Respite Brewing Company in Derwood; BAM Italian-style Pilsner, brewed at Calvert Brewing Co. in Upper Marlboro; and POW, SMACK, BAM!, a fruited sour collaboration that Idiom Brewing Co. in Frederick hosted. Baltimore City-based breweries that were featured in these collaborations include Charm City Meadworks, Mobtown Brewing Company, Full Tilt Brewing and Nepenthe Brewing Co.
Abby Casarella, the Brewers Association’s events director, said these collaborations also speak to the collaborative spirit across breweries in the state.
“We wanted to capture the inherent collaboration that breweries around the state do already,” she said. “I think that’s something pretty unique to the craft beer industry … It’s just kind of a great way to get together and share ideas.”
She noted that a similar project, Brew for BAM, already took place earlier this year that addressed the organization’s fundraising issues.
According to Casarella, the organization was left struggling when the novel coronavirus and associated closures made hosting their aforementioned signature events impossible in 2020. The organization’s inability to have those events cost them close to $150,000 in revenue, she said.
The Collab Project’s beers are available for pre-order via biermi, a beer ordering app cofounded by Brendan O’Leary of True Respite Brewing Company, and sold in packs of four or cases of 24 16oz. cans. They are available for purchase until a to-be-determined date in early November, and delivery the week of Nov. 16.