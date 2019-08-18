Long-awaited Bon Fresco cafe opens in Baltimore Inner Harbor’s historic Candler Building

The new Inner Harbor location of Bon Fresco cafe, originally announced for fall of 2018, has opened its doors. Its grand opening is set for 7 a.m. Thursday.
Restaurateur Phil Han confirmed that the latest location of the chain, which his father-in-law Gerald Koh founded in Columbia, “soft-opened” Friday. Han said the first 100 customers Thursday will receive a free hot coffee.
Bon Fresco sits on the ground floor of the historic Candler Building, adjacent to Blackwall Hitch. Han, who also owns Dooby’s and Sugarvale in Mount Vernon, noted that he and his father used to frequent a Fuddruckers burger chain in the same building when he was a child.
“It’s really trippy to be back on the same block," he said.
Han added that changes to the construction and renovation timeline pushed the location’s opening almost 11 months past his original goal of last September or October.
This is the fourth location of the chain, which is known for its fresh bread. It follows others in Columbia, Beltsville and Annapolis Junction. Han said that the Inner Harbor location, as well as one coming to Rockville “in the next two to three weeks,” emphasize coffee beverages more than the other three.
“Both new stores have a full coffee and espresso program,” he said. “It’s the first time you can get a latte from Bon Fresco, and ours also has a slightly different set of pastries than the other locations, [and] housemade kombucha."