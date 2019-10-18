Boaz Bistro is coming to 1002 Light St.
Owner Ronald Price said the restaurant’s motto is “where food meets art." He’s still working on the menu, but said it will include seafood boils and breakfast as well as a selection of cocktails made with candy, similar to those sold at the Sugar Factory, a chain of bars and candy stores.
A hearing is scheduled before the liquor board for Oct. 31, and Price said the business will open in November.
The location is the former home of Regi’s American Bistro, a Federal Hill fixture that closed in 2018 after 40 years in business. Price said anytime he visited the Light Street business, he heard from neighbors who were excited about the prospect of a new restaurant opening there. “I just loved the energy."
Price was previously involved with the Bel Cibo Cafe in Reisterstown Plaza, which has since closed. “The food was a little more than the community was prepared for,” he said. He’s hoping for more luck in Federal Hill.