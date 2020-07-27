Bmore Licks to open new location in Baltimore’s Federal Hill

Bmore Licks, the popular ice cream shop near Patterson Park in Southeast Baltimore, is opening a second location in Federal Hill.
The new location will open later this summer in the former Pitilis Dry Cleaners building at 901 Light St., at the corner of Warren Avenue, which has two windows that will be prime for carry-out orders, said Bmore Licks co-owner Barbara Maloni.
“We really wanted a corner unit so we could put in a take-out window,” Maloni said. “We’re super neighborhood-y in Canton, and we’re hoping to create the same experience. We’re just excited to be part of the Federal Hill community. People have been overwhelmingly positive.”
The coronavirus pandemic delayed the Federal Hill shop’s opening, which had initially been planned for the end of July, Maloni said. She did not provide a date when the first scoops would be served, but she said she hoped it would happen “by the end of summer.”
Bmore Licks bought the Light Street building last fall, cleaned it, updated the plumbing, and went through a “rigorous” review by the city’s Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation for permission to paint the large ice cream mural that has since gone up on an exterior wall, Maloni said.
The corresponding ice cream mural on the brick facade of the original location in Canton has become “very much part of the experience,” the co-owner said.
“We really wanted that,” Maloni said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry, forcing dining rooms closed, shuttering establishments and laying off many workers.
But Bmore Licks has needed more than the usual 25 employees at its Canton location to manage the lines of customers and take orders at an outdoor table, Maloni said.
“Labor-wise it’s been the same, if not more,” she said.
The new location will make and serve homemade ice cream, just as the original one does, and will likely employ around 15-20 part-time workers by next spring, she said. Some teens already have been coming to Canton to train for jobs at the new location.
“We’re committed to the neighborhood for the next 30 years,” she said.