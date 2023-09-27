Bits & Bites: Brewers Hill eatery hits market, Peter Chang celebrates mooncakes and Jimmy’s teams up with Chaps

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mooncakes, like these ones served at Peter Chang's new Baltimore restaurant, are a staple of the Mid-Autumn Festival, a major Chinese cultural celebration. (Courtesy of Peter Chang Baltimore)

You can almost smell the pumpkin spice in the air.

Now that fall is officially here, coffee shops, bars and restaurants are rolling out all sorts of autumnal fare. Now’s the time to grab an apple cider doughnut, a maple latte or a pumpkin muffin to get into the spirit of the season.

This week, I’m here to recommend another fall culinary tradition: the mooncake.

The round snack is a staple of the Mid-Autumn Festival — so much so that the celebration, a major event in Chinese culture, is sometimes referred to as the Mooncake Festival.

Mooncakes have an outer layer of pastry and a dense filling that can be sweet or savory. Sometimes the cakes are stuffed with meat, some are filled with red bean paste and others contain mixed nuts and seeds.

The cakes symbolize unity and harmony, and are often gifted to family and friends. They can be found in other Asian countries, as well, including Vietnam and Singapore.

In today’s column, I have details on where you can try a mooncake for yourself in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on Friday.

I also have news of another restaurant up for sale, and a collaboration between two local restaurant titans.

All-you-can-eat mooncakes

Peter Chang’s new restaurant near Johns Hopkins Hospital opened quietly this summer, serving up dim sum, noodles and some of the famed Szechuan chef’s signature dishes, like bamboo fish and Peking duck.

But the restaurant hopes to make a bigger splash this fall with a Mid-Autumn Festival party aimed at bringing in the neighborhood.

For $59, diners can grab tickets to an all-you-can-eat event Friday evening at Peter Chang Baltimore. There will be mooncakes, of course.

Jin Cai, an assistant to Chang who helped organize the event, said the restaurant plans to serve five different varieties of mooncake in honor of the festival: Diners can choose from pastries stuffed with pork, red bean paste, red bean and egg yolk, spicy nuts or mixed nuts and sesame.

The event, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1923 Ashland Ave., will also feature performances of traditional Chinese music by Johns Hopkins University students.

The idea, Cai said, is “for everyone to know the Chinese traditional music and arts.”

She also hopes the event will help put the new restaurant on the map for Hopkins staff, medical students and residents of the surrounding neighborhood. While Chang’s restaurants are typically known for their fine dining atmosphere, the new spot near Hopkins has a more laid-back, canteen vibe. Diners can order food to-go as well as drinks like bubble tea, smoothies and lattes.

“We’re not building a traditional restaurant,” Cai said. “This is the first cafe-style restaurant in our restaurant group. We want to make sure everyone feels relaxed here, they can study here, they can have a meeting here.”

Tavern for sale

One of the upstairs dining areas at Blue Hill Tavern in Baltimore. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Last week, I checked in with one of the founders of Great Sage, a long-standing vegan restaurant in Clarksville that’s on the hunt for a new owner.

This week, I learned that Blue Hill Tavern, a Brewers Hills mainstay for inventive American fare, is on the market, too.

The tavern’s owners are asking for just under $2 million for the nearly 15,000-square-foot, three-story restaurant building at 938-940 S. Conkling St., according to a listing on the online marketplace Loopnet.

The property boasts multiple dining rooms, two private event spaces, a liquor license, balcony seating and a large bar on every floor, according to a brochure. Or it could be redeveloped, the listing suggests.

Blue Hill Tavern is still open, and I’ve reached out to owner Mel Carter as well as the broker on the real estate listing for more details about any plans for a sale. Neither returned a request for comment Tuesday. The restaurant was first listed last year, according to the Loopnet post, though the asking price was recently reduced.

The tavern opened in 2009 at the corner of Conkling and Dillon streets just as the Brewers Hill neighborhood was starting to take off. “It’s one of the sharpest new restaurant/bars I’ve seen in a while,” Baltimore Sun reporter Sam Sessa said of the space shortly after it opened. A 2016 review lauded the food for being “straightforward and remarkably good,” but “not boring.”

“Fried pickles with chipotle banana peppers or tuna tartar with yuzu-soy sauce get you started before you tuck into your main dishes,” critic Suzanne Loudermilk wrote. “And how often do you see chateaubriand for two on a menu these days?”

The fried pickles and the chateaubriand are still on the menu, according to the tavern’s website, though the tuna tartar has been replaced with other appetizer options, like shrimp ceviche and watermelon-barbecue pork belly.

Chaps x Jimmy’s

Here’s a match made in Baltimore heaven: crabcakes and pit beef.

Two Charm City icons, Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and Chaps Pit Beef (which, as we recently reported, will soon move to a new and larger space on Pulaski Highway), are teaming up for a new culinary collaboration. For $125, diners can order a “Chaps x Jimmy’s bundle,” which packs a pound of shaved Chaps pit beef, four junior lump Jimmy’s crabcakes, 8 ounces of crab dip, four Martins potato rolls and 8 ounces of barbecue sauce into one box that can be shipped across the U.S.

No one’s saying you have to eat them together. But ads for the new bundle show a sandwich piled high with pit beef atop a crabcake, drizzled with both crab dip and barbecue sauce. Would you try it?