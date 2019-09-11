Blaze Pizza closes near Inner Harbor; Chipotle coming this winter

So now where we supposed to eat after visiting the National Aquarium?*
Blaze Pizza has closed its location in the Inner Harbor’s Lockwood Place.
In a statement, a Blaze spokesman said the closure came as the company continues to “protect the long-term strength of the brand" and encouraged diners to visit the chain’s other area locations, including one that opened this year in Towson Commons.
A 2016 review in The Baltimore Sun hailed the Inner Harbor location as a “trailblazer” and praised the fast-casual restaurant’s custom-made pizzas, which are cooked in 3 minutes in an open-flame oven. The California-based artisanal pizza chain also sells salad, house-made lemonades and s’more pies.
*Don’t worry. There are still several places to eat near the Aquarium, including the recently-opened Bon Fresco Cafe. A Chipotle is set to arrive sometime this winter at 600 E. Pratt Street, also in Lockwood Place, according to a spokeswoman for the company.