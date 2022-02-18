Visiting Baltimore this week for the CIAA basketball tournament? These Black-owned restaurants are some of the city’s top stops

Soul Kuisine Cafe, a hole-in-the-wall eatery on North Ave., serves food so good you’ll want to do a happy dance, even if you’re eating in your car. Did you come to Baltimore for crab cakes? It’s hard to think of a tastier place to try one. Perfectly broiled — crispy on the outside, moist on the inside — theirs boasts big chunks of jumbo lump crab meat and just enough filler to hold the thing together. Collard greens are perfectly cooked, tender but not soft, with hunks of well-seasoned ham hock. I’d recommend ordering online; the place is carryout-only and there’s not much space to wait. 203. E North Ave., Greenmount West. 410-539-7685. soulkuisinecafe.com