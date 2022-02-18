Visiting Baltimore this week for the CIAA basketball tournament? These Black-owned restaurants are some of the city’s top stops

The crab cakes and flawless collard greens at North Avenue’s Soul Kuisine frequently draw customers from out-of-town. Diners have flown in from California to order the crab cake egg roll at Papi Cuisine, while Crust by Mack’s customers may have come from Atlanta to snack on homemade baked goods in Hampden.
Lately, Black-owned restaurants have become one of Baltimore’s top tourist attractions. While many are new to the city, the role of Black cooks in shaping Baltimore’s culinary identity isn’t. Beloved local staples like crab cakes and lake trout and chicken boxes all originated among African-American cooks and communities.
With the 2022 CIAA Men’s & Women’s Basketball Tournament starting this week at Royal Farms Arena, here is a guide to a few casual, Black-owned restaurants worth a stop. Consider it a starting point for a delicious few days in Charm City.
Cuples Teahouse offers an oasis on Howard Street near the city’s downtown area. Take a seat at a comfy chair, let co-owner Lynnette Dodson walk you through the cafe’s daily tea selection and pick up a bag to take home with you. 409 N. Howard St., Bromo Arts District. 410-989-3851. cuplesteahouse.com
Afterward, be sure to stop by at neighboring shops Cajou Creamery for a pint of delicious plant-based ice cream (also available at area Whole Foods), and then order up a cold-pressed beverage from Vegan Juiceology. The businesses, which all opened last year and are working to revitalize this long-neglected street, are also hosting a block party on Feb. 25 complete with food — including vegan burgers and fries, tea lattes and plant-based milkshakes. 411 N Howard Street, Bromo Arts District. 410-929-2644. cajoucreamery.com
Soul Kuisine Cafe, a hole-in-the-wall eatery on North Ave., serves food so good you’ll want to do a happy dance, even if you’re eating in your car. Did you come to Baltimore for crab cakes? It’s hard to think of a tastier place to try one. Perfectly broiled — crispy on the outside, moist on the inside — theirs boasts big chunks of jumbo lump crab meat and just enough filler to hold the thing together. Collard greens are perfectly cooked, tender but not soft, with hunks of well-seasoned ham hock. I’d recommend ordering online; the place is carryout-only and there’s not much space to wait. 203. E North Ave., Greenmount West. 410-539-7685. soulkuisinecafe.com
Baltimore’s love for crab goes well beyond just crab cakes. The crab cake egg roll is one of the most sought-after menu items at South Baltimore’s Papi Cuisine, from owner Alex Perez. The restaurant is also featured in this week’s Black-owned Restaurant Tour week, sponsored by the Downtown Partnership and coinciding with the CIAA tournament. As a result, “We are going to be pretty slammed,” Perez cautioned. Be sure to book reservations on OpenTable. 2 E Wells St., South Baltimore. 667-205-1838. getpapicuisine.com
Crab cakes get more national love, but lake trout – which isn’t really trout at all, but whiting — is just as popular locally. Check it out for yourself at Fishnet, a seafood-oriented stall in Mount Vernon marketplace that offers a tasty 21st century spin on the classic dish. 520 Park Ave, Mount Vernon. 443-869-6399. eatfishnet.com
Maybe you’ve had Baltimore’s crab cake and crab cake egg roll, but have you also tried the crab hand pie from Crust by Mack? If not, fix that this weekend at Whitehall Mill, a tucked away food hall in the city’s Hampden neighborhood that is off the beaten path but worth a visit. Founder Amanda Mack, named one of Southern Living’s “cooks of the year,” learned to bake from her grandmother, who still helps out in the shop today. Crust by Mack is open Fridays through Sundays; the Hampden location will close in March, reopening in central Baltimore this summer. 3300 Clipper Mill Road, Hampden. 443-414-8048. crustbymack.com
Also at Whitehall Mill is Urban Burger Bar from Jasmine Norton, who you may recognize from the Food Network’s “Guy’s Grocery Games.” On the menu: milkshakes, fries and a decadent two-patty burger with onion rings aptly named “The Skyscraper.” 3300 Clipper Mill Road, Hampden. 443-652-7818. theurbanburgerbar.com
If you prefer to stick to the city’s downtown area, try the artisan hot dogs at carryout Sporty Dog Creations, operating out of the former Woman’s Industrial Exchange on Charles Street. They have vegan versions, too, and their house potato chips are to-die-for. 333 North Charles Street Side Entrance, Downtown. 667-401-2738. sportydogcreations.com
Just south on Charles Street is Connie’s Chicken and Waffles, a beloved Black-owned business with a stand inside the Charles Plaza food hall. Go for their trademark dish or the chicken box, one of Baltimore’s favorite takeout meals. The eatery also has a branch in the city’s waterfront Fells Point neighborhood, in the city-owned Broadway Market. If you go to Fells, be sure to follow up your meal with a scoop from Taharka Brothers, the majority Black-owned business behind one of the city’s favorite ice creams. 222 N. Charles St., Downtown. 667-260-4947. connieschickenandwaffles.com