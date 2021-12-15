Bits & Bites: Larder shuts, Ekiben to open third branch in Baltimore, and ideas to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Maybe it’s just getting old, or maybe the pandemic has completely broken my perception of time, but it feels frankly insane to me that a full year has gone by. Looking back on the past twelve months and more, it’s clear that time hasn’t impacted us all equally. Amid the pandemic, some of us have relished more free time and flexibility to work from home, others, particularly essential workers, feel pushed to the brink. Some businesses are closed or are on the verge of ruin, others are expanding and have never been doing better.