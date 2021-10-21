Bits & Bites: The skinny on slimmed-down menus; Good Neighbor to add hotel; a new place to find North Carolina BBQ

There are so many new businesses opening in Federal Hill’s Cross Street it’s hard to keep track. A reader observed that two new bars have just opened next door to each other: Cross Street Public House, which sells Detroit-style pizza in the former Stalking Horse, and Nola Seafood and Spirits, which is bringing New Orleans vibes to the former Ryleigh’s Oyster. In addition, two-story Watershed from the Atlas Restaurant Group opened in the Cross Street Market earlier this year.