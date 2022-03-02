Bits & Bites: Faidley Seafood plans to join new Lexington Market, Black Acres Roastery grows, Towson sushi spot closing after 25 years

I have a tasty morsel to kick off this week’s column. Faidley Seafood owners and the heads of Baltimore’s public market system say they are on track to bringing the legendary seafood stall over to the new Lexington Market when it opens later this summer.
This is welcome news for area crab cake lovers, coming after drawn-out negotiations that were starting to look a bit grim earlier this year.
Faidley’s co-owner Damye Hahn said she still hasn’t signed the lease just yet — both sides are hammering out some details — so maybe let’s not count our oysters before they’re hatched.
Black Acres Roastery residency at R. House
Remington’s Seawall, the developer behind the $40 million Lexington Market renovation, also runs R. House food hall, where you can get a sneak peak at another one of the vendors slated to move into Lexington Market when it opens later this year.
That would be Black Acres Roastery, a rapidly-growing Black-owned coffee roaster founded by Travis Bell in 2017.
Back then, Bell says, he could count on two hands the number of Black-owned coffee roasters working across the country. Particularly in a majority-Black city like Baltimore, he said, “being able to be a Black roaster was something important to showcase.”
His business is headquartered in Station North’s Open Works, where Bell roasts coffee and operates a cafe in the space formerly occupied by Thread Coffee Roasters.
Bell launched his second location as a pop-up at R. House earlier this year, in the stall previously occupied by Ground & Griddled, which shut down in 2021. That’s turned into what Seawall is calling a six monthlong “residency” at R. House. Starting Friday, he’ll expand the menu there to include nitro cold brew and seasonal lattes on tap as well as breakfast sandwiches.
The Lexington Market location will come later this year when the new market opens. Bell, who signed a three-year lease on the space, says he “always loved the vibe” of the historic market, one of the first places he visited after moving to Charm City from his native Pittsburgh.
San Sushi in Towson to close for now
After 25 years in Towson, San Sushi and Thai One On is shutting down, confirms owner Vanhdy Sesum. The restaurant’s last day open will be this weekend, but, Sesum says, may open again at a smaller spot.
“This is too big for us,” he said of the eatery’s location at 10 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
The Thai and Japanese restaurant has long been a crowd favorite in Baltimore County, drawing praise from The Baltimore Sun’s food critic in 2002, who wrote “There are so many good things here it’s hard to know what to recommend first.”
Queen’s Truckstaurant for sale
The Queen’s Truckstaurant near Hampden, is up for sale, according to a post on the company’s Instagram account.
$275,000 gets you three food trucks as well as the more than 2,000-square-foot restaurant along the Jones Falls. The restaurant is currently closed to the public, and I couldn’t reach its owners for a comment.
Let’s hope someone reinvigorates the quirky concept. With its AstroTurf lawn, territorial cat and eclectic collection of mugs, it felt like one of those “only in Baltimore” places. And those crab cones were delicious.
A few tidbits
Vegan Restaurant Week kicks off March 4. Really it’s more like a month, running through March 27. Organizers Samantha Claassen of Golden West Café and Naijha Wright-Brown of The Land of Kush, challenge participating restaurants of all stripes, vegan or not, to offer more plant-based items on their menus during the month of March. Visit mdveganeats.com for more information.
Let the record show: Judge George L. Russell, III, who is presiding over a discrimination lawsuit against the Atlas Restaurant Group, said it turns out that his adult daughter was paid for her one-day employment with the company after all. Both parties have waived the potential conflict of interest, and Russell will continue to preside over the case, which has a settlement conference scheduled for May.