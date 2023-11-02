Bits & Bites: ‘Chipotlanes’ in Columbia, ice cream at Cross Keys, Baja Tap opening and HomeSlyce growing

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore salad chain Nalley Fresh is among the wave of restaurants that are now offering drive-thru lanes as customer behaviors shift. (Courtesy of Nalley Fresh)

Greg Nalley picked up on a new truth very early in the pandemic: The front door to his brick-and-mortar restaurants was not necessarily the entry point for customers anymore.

“My front door now is either the parking lot or it’s online,” said Nalley, the founder of Baltimore-area salad chain Nalley Fresh.

He’s among a growing number of restaurateurs who see drive-thru and pickup lanes as the future of the industry, particularly for fast-casual eateries. I’ll take a look at the trend in today’s column.

In other dining news, The Village of Cross Keys is getting an ice cream parlor, Baja Tap has an opening date, and a local pizza chain is adding a new outpost.

Catering to drive-thru diners

You’ve heard of Chipotle, but have you heard of a Chipotlane?

The Mexican chain opened a new location in Columbia last month, complete with a drive-thru the company has dubbed a “Chipotlane.” Visitors to the restaurant at 9851 Broken Land Pkwy., can pull into the lane to pick up online orders without leaving their cars.

It’s a reflection of a new reality in the dining world: Many customers don’t want to walk into a casual restaurant and wait in line. Fast food companies like McDonalds, Taco Bell and Dunkin have long been known for their drive-thru service, but fast-casual ones are joining in now, too, because of the prospect of boosting business. Chipotlanes, for instance, contribute about $1 million in sales to a restaurant per year, according to a 2022 Restaurant Dive report.

The trend is only expected to grow — at least 40% of quick-service, fast casual and coffee operators think drive-thru lanes will become more common — according to a National Restaurant Association survey.

Local restaurateurs are taking notice. Atwater’s, the gourmet sandwich chain that got its start inside the Belvedere Square Market, operates a drive-thru outside its store at the Shops at Kenilworth in Towson.

Nalley, meanwhile, says he’s all-in on what he calls a “hybrid” drive-thru-model. Rather than opening new restaurants with full kitchens and counter service as well as a pickup window, he wants to focus on drive-thru-only locations with food shuttled in from a nearby commissary.

“There’s no place to sit, there’s not going to be any place to pull up and park and eat on a picnic table, there’s not going to be any bathrooms, nothing like that,” he said. “This is strictly drive through and go.”

It’s a departure from his first Nalley Fresh restaurant, in downtown Baltimore. There, customers guide employees through the making of their salad, requesting toppings as they move down the line.

Nalley has lately adopted a “hub-and-spoke” approach to his businesses, in which a central commissary kitchen prepares all the meat, salad dressings and other ingredients for salads and delivers them to restaurants that don’t have a full kitchen on-site. Earlier this year, he opened the chain’s first location inside a grocery store, a booth with a footprint of just 325 square feet.

Drive-thru-only restaurants offer Nalley Fresh a similar low-overhead way to expand without the costs associated with building a kitchen or renting out dining room space, Nalley said. He took the concept for a test drive early on during the pandemic, opening a prototype drive-thru in the parking lot outside his Hunt Valley store.

“What I learned is that I don’t have to have a full-blown kitchen to do this,” he said. Now, he wants to expand the model to areas where Nalley Fresh doesn’t yet have a presence, such as Anne Arundel, Harford and Cecil counties.

Nalley sees a fork in the road for the industry: Diners either want to have an experience at a restaurant with ambience, cocktails and table service, or they want to grab and go.

“They don’t really want to go into a restaurant that’s fast casual,” he said. “They will want the food, they still want the convenience, but they would much rather have it delivered or pick it up.”

Scoop shop coming to Cross Keys

Always Ice Cream Company is the latest to sign a lease at The Village of Cross Keys.

The ice cream shop, founded by brothers Mark and Adam Cohen, is expected to open next spring in an 1,135-square-foot space between a planned Asian restaurant from the Atlas Restaurant Group and Cece’s Roland Park, a new restaurant concept from The Cordish Cos.

The Cohen brothers also own the Annapolis Ice Cream Company, according to the business’s website, and decided to start Always Ice Cream Co. after growing tired of the old-school ice cream parlor aesthetic. At Cross Keys, the scoop shop will have a “sleek, contemporary design,” according to a news release.

Look for flavors like homemade apple pie, which incorporates freshly baked pie chunks, as well as dairy-free options like matcha and peanut butter Oreo.

Baja Tap sets an opening date

Time for tacos and margaritas.

Baja Tap, the new Mexican bar and restaurant slated to take over the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point, will open to the public on Friday, a spokesperson tells me.

The new addition to the waterfront neighborhood comes from Greg Lloyd, former head chef at Stephen Starr’s Le Diplomate in Washington, D.C. It also has the backing of the Wave Group, which includes partners like Scott Parker, the restaurateur behind DMV-based concepts like Roy Boys and Bronson Bierhall.

Last year, Lloyd told me he wanted to keep Baja Tap’s mission “simple,” with a focus on live music and “giving the best product, whether it’s liquid or solid.” The concept seems to be taking off at a sister location in Adams Morgan, which — according to videos posted on social media — has been drawing packed crowds to a rooftop bar since opening this spring.

Another place to grab a ‘slyce’

HomeSlyce will expand to Towson. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

HomeSlyce is growing again.

In an email to customers, the Baltimore-based pizza parlor announced it will open a new store in Towson, at 1711 York Road.

It’s the latest location for the chain, which has stores in Mount Vernon, Charles Village, Clarksville, Columbia and Washington, D.C. A Federal Hill location recently rebranded as Pizza Harbor.