Bits & Bites: Canton eatery to serve Jersey-style bagels, Fells Point adds coffee shop and Jinji Chocolate opens in Waverly

So many dining concepts are born out of passion. Sometime’s that passion is for a particular cuisine and sometimes it’s for a sense of place.

I have three stories this week of Baltimoreans who are passionate — about bagels, about coffee, about chocolate — and are channeling that enthusiasm into three new brick-and-mortar spots that recently opened, or are about to open, around the city.

Jersey-style bagels roll in to Baltimore

Benjamin Sawyer and Lauren Kistner are New Jersey natives, which also means they know a thing or two about bagels.

“To me, it’s all about the bagel,” says Sawyer, a chef who has worked at local spots like Magdalena, Fork & Wrench and Salt. Most recently, he was a butcher at John Brown General & Butchery in Cockeysville.

You can have the highest quality fillings and spreads — but if the bread isn’t good, none of it matters, Sawyer says.

The best bagels he’s found so far in Maryland are at Uber Bagels & Deli, a New York-style shop with locations in Lutherville-Timonium, Severna Park and Ocean City. He’s also a fan of Bagel Works of Hunt Valley.

Later this year, he and Kistner plan to bring their own take on a top-notch bagel to Canton with the debut of a new breakfast and lunch spot, Good Boy Bagels. The eatery is expected to open this winter at 834 S. Conkling St., in a building that used to house Wink’s Hilltop Grill.

The restaurant is a longtime dream for Sawyer, who said he came up with several concepts before landing on the bagel-centric one. Kistner, who worked in corporate America before partnering with him on the project, is connected to the hospitality business through her husband, Mahaffey’s Pub owner Dennis Kistner.

There are plenty of theories about what makes New Jersey and New York bagels some of the world’s best. One is that there’s something in the water — an idea that Sawyer roundly rejects.

“The water is the biggest myth,” he said. Instead, “it’s all in how you prepare them.”

Good Boy Bagels will bring New Jersey-style bagels to Baltimore when it opens later this year in Canton. (Amanda Yeager /Baltimore Sun)

In addition to bagel sandwiches and housemade spreads, Good Boy Bagels will have an espresso bar with beans from Ceremony Coffee, and will serve up breakfast burritos, salads, acai bowls, seasonal soups and hash browns that diners can order separately or opt to add to their bagel sandwich — a New Jersey tradition. Sawyer plans to make as much from scratch as possible — from the bagels to granola, to pit beef, one of the meat options for a bagel sandwich.

Kistner, who is managing front-of-house operations, has been hard at work transforming the space, stenciling the walls, reupholstering chairs and creating a homey, family-friendly atmosphere. True to its name, the restaurant will be dog-friendly, too, though Fido will have to eat at an outdoor table rather than indoors due to health department regulations.

Sawyer’s own dog, a 3-year-old named Luffy, was the inspiration for the restaurant’s name and logo, and some curious neighbors have asked whether the business will be a cafe for dogs. While Good Boy Bagels will cater mostly to humans, Sawyer plans to have treats on hand for the pups, as well.

Coffee and tulips

Adee's Coffee Roasters opened Oct. 1 in Fells Point. (Amanda Yeager /Baltimore Sun)

Ayda Abraham and her husband, Edee Abraham, are self-described coffee addicts.

The couple are originally from Ethiopia, considered to be the birthplace of coffee, and started roasting their own coffee at home, in small batches, after moving to the United States. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they decided to grow their home roastery into a business.

The result is Adee’s Coffee Roasters, a new cafe that opened earlier this month at 1625 Fleet St. in Fells Point.

The coffee shop sources its beans primarily from Ethiopia, but carries roasts from Colombia and Mexico, as well. Ayda Abraham designed the cafe with her own high standards in mind: “Anything that I want for me in a coffee shop, we made sure we implemented in ours,” she said. “Good Wi-Fi; good coffee, of course. We really wanted to make the place feel like a home away from home.”

For non-coffee drinkers, there’s loose-leaf tea and smoothies. Adee’s also serves a food menu with breakfast-centric offerings like acai bowls, avocado toast and Turbo-style bagels, an open-faced bagel sandwich slathered with peanut butter or Nutella and topped with chopped bananas and a drizzle of honey.

Next door, the Abrahams run another business, Adee’s Tulips. Why flowers?

“When we did our market research, we saw that there was a need for a flower shop, especially one open on a Sunday,” Ayda Abraham said. “It’s a great one-stop shop: you buy your flowers, grab your coffee and you’re on your way.”

Chocolate to drink and to eat

Jinji Fraser, the owner of Jinji Chocolate, in her new Waverly store that marks its grand opening on Oct. 12. (Amanda Yeager /Baltimore Sun)

Many of us start our day with a cup of coffee or tea. But Jinji Fraser has another suggestion for a beverage to add to the morning ritual: drinking chocolate.

“Chocolate can give you the same boost as espresso and more,” Fraser said. “It’s very antioxidant dense, loaded with minerals and vitamins. Cacao is a superfood.”

The rich, bitter drink originated in the Mayan culture of present-day Mexico and is made with freshly ground cacao nibs. And it’s one of the new menu staples at Jinji Chocolate’s first brick-and-mortar store, which marks its grand opening Thursday evening at 3100 Greenmount Ave. in Waverly.

The new space represents a big expansion for Jinji Chocolate, the small business Fraser founded a decade ago with her father, Guy Fraser. The 1,000-square-foot shop has 10 times the footprint of the chocolatier’s long-standing stall at Belvedere Square Market, which closed earlier this month. That means more room for production, retail and, of course, drinking chocolate.

Jinji Chocolate’s new space is light-filled and cheerful, with a lavender counter, floral arrangements and paintings from local artists Jessy DeSantis and Harold Morales on the walls. Customers can order from a drink menu that also includes American hot chocolate with housemade marshmallows, egg creams, chocolate milk and “cocochata,” a chilled blend of almond and rice milk infused with panela and cinnamon and sprinkled with cacao nibs.

There’s a vast selection of chocolates, too, of course, including seasonal truffles, pots de crème and fudge. All the shop’s sweets are dairy-free and gluten-free.

Fraser, who has traveled extensively to learn more about chocolate’s history and origins, also crafted a retail wall filled with products from her travels: pottery from Oaxaca, Mexico, for instance, and textiles from Guatemala.

She hopes the new shop will become a gathering space, just as chocolate has become a communal experience in so many cultures.

“Chocolate in other cultures is very much a gathering, shared experience,” she said. “I think it’s possible that a place can foster that energy.”