Bits & Bites: Heavy Seas goes blonde, The Manor changes hands and The Big Dill preps a pickle party

Halethorpe brewery Heavy Seas Beer has introduced a local competitor to Guinness' Baltimore Blonde after the Irish beer giant shuttered its Baltimore County manufacturing plant and moved production of the lager to New York. (Courtesy of Heavy Seas Beer)

If you’ve been following the saga of Artscape as the city revives the public art festival and moves it from July to September, you’ll have seen that several events scheduled in the same time frame have been feeling the effects.

Hampdenfest, a street fair held on the Avenue in Hampden, was canceled this year after city officials denied the festival’s application for a permit. Remfest, a neighborhood festival in Remington, was postponed until May to avoid any scheduling conflicts with Artscape and other events.

But at least one festival scheduled for the same weekend as Artscape will be moving forward, and this one’s kind of a big dill for pickle lovers. I have the details in today’s column.

I also have an update on a new local beer that might just be vying to take the place of Guinness’ Baltimore Blonde. Plus, a Mount Vernon lounge is changing hands and a Canton restaurant is looking for a buyer.

‘Made for Maryland, brewed in Maryland’

Guinness’ Baltimore Blonde may have skipped town, but a Baltimore County brewery is offering up a replacement.

BOHdacious Blonde, a new Blonde ale from Heavy Seas Beer, appears to be the Halethorpe brewery’s answer to Guinness’ recent decision to move production of Baltimore Blonde from its shuttered Relay manufacturing plant to New York. The Heavy Seas brew, billed as “a beer made for Maryland, brewed in Maryland,” will hit store shelves on Sept. 5, packaged in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. You can try it in the taproom a little sooner, on Sept. 1.

Though Heavy Seas makes no explicit mention of Guinness’ Baltimore Blonde, the brewery was careful to emphasize its local roots in a news release unveiling the new beer.

“There have been significant changes in the craft beer industry recently, both nationally and in Maryland,” Caroline Sisson, the brand manager for Heavy Seas, said in the statement. “As pioneers in our region, we have played a long-standing role in shaping the Maryland craft brewing scene. BOHdacious Blonde is a tribute to Maryland and its craft beer culture.”

Heavy Seas Beer will mark 28 years in Maryland in December. The brewery has previously collaborated on beers with Guinness, whose parent company, Diageo, recently chose New York-based FX Matt Brewing Co. — which also recently acquired Frederick’s Flying Dog Brewery — to make Baltimore Blonde. Production is slated to start in October.

Beer fans may detect another reference in the BOHdacious Blonde name, which also appears to allude to National Bohemian, or Natty Boh, still a local favorite though it hasn’t been brewed in Baltimore in decades. Heavy Seas describes its new beer as a “delightful, easy-drinking ale with a 4.5% (alcohol by volume)” that “blends malty richness with a refreshingly dry finish” and pairs well with Maryland crabs.

A new chapter for The Manor

J Stratton, a bartender at The Manor Restaurant and Ultralounge in Mount Vernon, shakes a cocktail at the bar in 2022. The restaurant is reopening under new leadership. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Manor has been closed since last year, but the Mount Vernon restaurant and “ultralounge” is apparently headed for a revival, under new leadership.

In a Facebook post this week, owners Josh Persing and Robert Gay said that The Manor has been acquired and “will be reopening under new management in the coming weeks.”

“In 2019 we had a vision; A vision to bring something new to Baltimore that was missing in our community,” they wrote. “After nearly four wonderful and fruitful years, it is now time for Robert and I to move on to our next chapter. Know that we are extremely proud of what we accomplished here, and while this marks the end of an era for us, it is also a new beginning for The Manor so that it can continue to flourish as it has for so many years.”

Persing and Gay did not share who will be taking over the business, which shut down temporarily after a broken pipe caused “substantial water damage” to the restaurant, according to a letter to the city’s Board of Liquor License Commissioners. The board voted in late July to allow the restaurant to reopen with its liquor license intact.

Gay referred questions about The Manor’s next chapter to Persing, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Stay tuned: I’ll share more details when I have them.

Blair’s on Hudson looks for a buyer

Meanwhile, in Canton, another restaurant is actively looking to sell.

Blair’s on Hudson has been on the market for more than a year, but owner Ted Stelzenmuller and his wife and co-owner, Jacque Kunsky, recently started ramping up efforts to sell the neighborhood tavern.

“We’re retiring,” Stelzenmuller said, adding that both he and Kunsky have worked in the restaurant business since 1990.

“Since 1998, I haven’t worked less than 60 hours a week, unless we’re on vacation,” he said. “I’m always the first one in and last one out. It’s all added up.”

Though many restaurants try to keep their search for a buyer under wraps until the sale is complete, Stelzenmuller opted to put a “for sale” sign in the menu box at Blair’s. Within a day, neighborhood message boards were abuzz with the news.

The owners of Blair’s on Hudson, which opened in Canton in 2018, are looking for a buyer. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

“I just wanted to get a little more attention,” he said. “My thinking was someone might be driving to work, miserable in where they are and what they’re doing, and it might just spark a little imagination.”

Blair’s on Hudson opened in 2018, shortly after Stelzenmuller closed Jack’s Bistro, a Canton favorite. The menu at Blair’s adopted some of the creative culinary staples that were a favorite at Jack’s, like chocolate mac and cheese and a Guinness-braised filet mignon.

Stelzenmuller and Kunsky are listing the restaurant and bar for $549,000. They’re also open to selling just the business, for $139,000. Blair’s will stay open until a sale is complete, Stelzenmuller said.

Here’s the dill

And now, here’s the juice on that pickle festival headed to Baltimore.

The Big Dill festival claims to be the “world’s largest pickle party,” with organizers estimating that more than 10,000 pickle fans will descend on Power Point Live on Sept. 23 and 24 — the same weekend as Artscape.

Though some neighborhood groups have had trouble obtaining permits for their events scheduled around the same time, a spokesperson for the festival said The Big Dill was able to secure its permits without a hitch. This will be the festival’s fourth appearance in Baltimore — it was previously held in 2019, 2021 and 2022, drawing more than 26,000 people.

Among the festival’s highlights are the debut of McCormick & Co.’s new Frank’s REDHOT Dill Pickle hot sauce as well as drink offerings like Key Brewing’s Big Dill pickle lager, pickle crushes and other pickle-based cocktails.

Festivalgoers can also watch a brine chug challenge and the World Pickle Eating Championship and take in other entertainment like live music and stand-up comedy. A kid-friendly zone will offer rock climbing, Skee-Ball and inflatable ax throwing. Tickets for the festival range from $35 to $90.

Why Baltimore? The city has a rich pickle history of its own, organizers say. Baltimore was once home to C.C. Lang & Son, a pickle and sauerkraut manufacturer established in 1881 on North Haven Street that was a major competitor to Pittsburgh’s H.J. Heinz Co. in its glory days.