Bits & Bites: Where to celebrate 2023 Preakness, Roman’s to close, Morsbergers Tavern adds live music

All eyes will be on Baltimore Saturday as some of the world’s fastest horses hit the track at Pimlico Race Course for the 148th Preakness Stakes.

But first, there’s the Lexington Market Crab Derby.

The local tradition, on hiatus since 2018, will return Wednesday to the newly rebuilt market. The crab derby dates back to 1859, according to the Baltimore Public Markets Corp., when vendors got into an argument about who had the fastest crabs in the city.

This year’s derby, which kicks off at noon in Lexington Market’s outdoor plaza, will pit crabs from veteran market vendor Faidley Seafood against each other as they vie for the “Faidley Cup.” There are also plans for a crab-eating contest and appearances from the Oriole Bird and jockey Eric Camacho.

The race is just one of many events taking place around Baltimore in honor of Preakness Week. In today’s column, I have a roundup of some specials and watch parties for those who aren’t planning to make it to Pimlico in person.

I also have news of the closing of a long-standing neighborhood bar in Patterson Park as well as a new chapter for a beloved Catonsville tavern.

Preakness drinks, doughnuts and more

Magdalena, the bistro inside of Mount Vernon's Ivy Hotel, has crafted a list of cocktails inspired by War Admiral’s 1937 Triple Crown victory in honor of this weekend's Preakness Stakes. ( Compliments of The Ivy Hotel)

From pool parties to limited-edition cocktails, you can choose your own Preakness-themed adventure this week. Here are a few options around town.

Preakness cocktail menu takeover at Magdalena: In honor of the Preakness, this bistro inside Mount Vernon’s Ivy Hotel has crafted a list of cocktails inspired by War Admiral’s Triple Crown victory 86 years ago. The five special drinks were all popular in 1937, the year the Maryland-trained horse swept the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Try the “She Loves Me Still,” a spin on the classic Black-Eyed Susan cocktail that features Uncle Nearest whiskey, bitter orange juice, white vermouth and lime. The drink pays tribute to horse racing’s often overlooked Black jockeys, according to the hotel. 205 E. Biddle St., Mt. Vernon.

Preakness x Guinness: The Guinness Open Gate Brewery has become a hub for Preakness-themed happenings this year, hosting the race’s post-position draw party on Monday evening. Through Preakness weekend, the brewery will also serve Preakness Ale, a limited-release beer with notes of orange and hibiscus that was brewed in Guinness’ 10-barrel innovation brewery. Bartenders can turn the drink into a beer cocktail, if you prefer, by adding a pineapple mixer. 5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe.

Preakness at the pool: Take a dip while celebrating the big race at one of the city’s Preakness pool parties.

In Canton, Raw & Refined’s party offers all-day access to the neighboring Swim Club pool for $25. The celebration will feature poolside DJs, beer pong, corn hole and a raw bar. 2723 Lighthouse Point E., Canton.

Or take a dip at the Sagamore Pendry, which is hosting a viewing party on the Fells Point hotel’s pool deck from noon to 6 p.m. Partygoers can also partake in lawn games and mini boat races at this no-reservations-required event. 1715 Thames St., Fells Point.

Black-Eyed Susan doughnuts: For the sweet tooths among us, Dunkin’ is bringing back its Black-Eyed Susan donut, a Maryland-only menu item honoring the Preakness Stakes. You can try one of the donuts, which feature a yeast shell, yellow icing and chocolate sprinkles and a chocolate Munchkins donut hole in the middle, at Dunkin’ stores in the state through May 23.

Roman’s Place to close

Roman’s Place at 2 S. Decker Ave. opened in 1986. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun photo)

Roman’s Place, a small neighborhood bar and restaurant in Patterson Park, will close after 37 years in business.

“All good things must come to an end,” an announcement posted this week on the Roman’s Place Facebook page says.

Roman and Linda Kuzmiw opened Roman’s Place at 2 S. Decker Ave. in 1986 with “a vision to take a small neighborhood bar and make it feel like you were a part of their family,” the post says. Roman passed away in 2020, and “after all the good times and memories shared, Linda and her family have decided to close.”

The restaurant’s last day will be May 28.

Morsbergers Tavern adds a live music venue

Morsbergers Tavern is bringing honky tonk vibes to Catonsville with a new live music venue.

The tavern, a Catonsville institution for more than a century, has been a neighborhood bar for most of that time, but spent a stint in the 1980s and 1990s first as a disco and then as a karaoke bar.

Morsbergers was recently acquired by Evan Brown and Keith Holsey, the restaurateurs behind other local spots like State Fare, El Guapo and The Beaumont, and the duo announced this week that they have transformed the tavern’s pool hall into a performance space, with a stage, table seating and standing room for more than 150 people.

Jeni Porter, the owner of Ellicott City’s Little Market Cafe and creator of the Main Street Music Festival, will work with Charm City Bluegrass founder Phil Chorney and Soundcheck Rock Academy owner Tim France-Kelly to book artists for the new venue at 713 Frederick Road, which debuts Friday with a Nirvana tribute concert.