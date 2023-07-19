Bits & Bites: The Empanada Lady opens shop downtown, Sacré Sucré's next move and restaurant weeks are here

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Elisa Milan, owner of The Empanada Lady, holds an open-faced empanada made with shrimp and ground beef in one of the dining areas at her new location downtown at 10 South Street. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Elisa Milan started her empanada business because of a wager.

In 2016, a friend bet that Milan, then working full-time at the Maryland Board of Nursing, couldn’t make any money selling food. Milan bet on herself and proved the friend wrong, selling out of all the empanadas that she offered up for online order.

Advertisement

“I said: ‘Oh wow, I am in the game,’” she recalls. Milan spent the next three years selling food as a part-time job before launching The Empanada Lady out of Station North’s Motor House incubator space in 2019.

Now she’s betting on Downtown Baltimore with a move to South Street and a much larger restaurant space. I have details about The Empanada Lady’s expansion in today’s column.

Advertisement

I also have news this week about Sacré Sucré, a Fells Point pastry shop that’s planning a move. And I have an update on summer restaurant weeks, now underway across the region.

Empanada expansion

The Empanada Lady was originally named “Elisa’s Empanadas.”

“But no one called it that,” owner Elisa Milan says. From the beginning, her customers always knew her as “the empanada lady.”

“It’s a title the community gave me,” she said. “That’s what people called me, and I just accepted it.” She made the name change official in 2019 when she set up a limited liability company for her empanada business.

Elisa Milan, owner of The Empanada Lady, holds an open-faced empanada made with shrimp and ground beef in one of the dining areas at her new location downtown at 10 South Street. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

The Empanada Lady’s new downtown dining space, which opened July 14, is peppered with references to the community that helped her business grow. At the entrance to the restaurant at 10 South St., Milan hung pictures of family, friends and some of her first staff members. The walls are covered in murals, including one from artist Jaz Erenberg, who painted a black-and-white tribute to Milan’s Puerto Rican heritage, incorporating images of the Puerto Rican resistance flag, native Puerto Rican plants and traditional symbols from the Taino culture that’s indigenous to the island. The ceilings have more references to Puerto Rico, with murals of native plants and a colorful, hanging umbrella installation that echoes the famed Umbrella Street in Old San Juan.

Next to the bar, there’s another mural, from Milan’s friend Megan Lewis: a painting of clinking glasses above the blessing “To More Than Before.”

The Empanada Lady’s move to South Street certainly offers more space than before. In addition to more tables and chairs, the empanada spot now has a full bar, a lounge decorated with colorful couches and chairs and an in-house bodega selling to-go snacks and Empanada Lady merch.

The menu has grown, too. Milan and executive chef Ericka “Chef E” Loyal, are now serving up small bites like crab balls, chicken skewers and housemade salsas. There are ceviches, salads and coconut rice pudding. In another few months, Milan plans to add snapper, steak and mofongo, a traditional Puerto Rican dish of plantains and pork.

Advertisement

As for the empanadas, diners will now have an opportunity to customize the restaurant’s mainstay dish. Milan said a frequent request from customers is to combine empanada flavors, such as shrimp and chicken — a process that was too complicated in The Empanada Lady’s old space, where she would prepare empanadas in advance.

“Now, we can just roll it up right in front of you,” she said.

Remody Celeste, general manager of The Empanada Lady, makes a "Dame Un Beso" (Give Me A Kiss) drink at the bar. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

She’s also planning a weekend brunch menu and themed days: the restaurant will be open one Tuesday a month for “Nada Average Tuesday” (“I’m in direct competition with Taco Tuesday: I have a secret war going on that no one knows about,” Milan jokes), and “Sazón Sundays” will feature entertainment from DJs, comedians and drag performers.

The empanada restaurant joins a section of downtown where several dining spots are cropping up: Werner’s, a longstanding diner, recently underwent a renovation and expansion around the corner on Redwood Street, and the owners of Papi Cuisine have signed on to transform the former Chez Hugo and LoCal space into a new restaurant called Prim & Proper Cocktail & Wine Bar. The Empanada Lady replaces La Calle, a Mexican eatery that relocated to Fells Point.

“I like being around the harbor — I feel like I’m privy to plans to rebuild and reactivate downtown,” Milan says of her restaurant’s new home. “I’m excited to be one of the pioneers in bringing life back to downtown.”

Sweet escape

Sacré Sucré, the Fells Point pastry shop that specializes in macarons, delicate fruit tarts, flaky croissants and other sweets that would look right at home in a French patisserie, will make its own move this summer.

Advertisement

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Owners Manuel Sanchez and Dane Thibodeaux announced on Instagram that they plan to relocate the Fleet Street shop to a new home at 933 Fell St., the former location of Dead End Saloon.

“This new space will allow for increased dining space and production, amongst other things,” the pair wrote.

Dane Thibodeaux (left) and Manuel Sanchez opened their own pastry shop, Sacre Sucre, in Fells Point in 2018. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The move follows a dust-up between the pastry shop and its landlord at 2001 Fleet St. last year. In early 2022, Thibodeaux and Sanchez said their shop was being threatened with eviction and shared a petition asking for the community’s support. In response, some tenants living above the business created a rebuttal website complaining that Sacré Sucré's baking was sending fumes into their living space.

Sacré Sucré's last day on Fleet Street will be Aug. 13. Sanchez and Thibodeaux said they don’t have an opening date yet for their new shop, but “we’re expecting to be running in some capacity as soon as possible.”

Summer restaurant weeks are here

The dog days of summer are here again — and so are the dining deals.

Baltimore-area restaurant weeks are officially underway, with the 14-day Howard County Restaurant Weeks kicking off on July 17. Baltimore Restaurant Week’s summer edition is up next, from July 21-30, followed by Baltimore County’s summer restaurant week, which runs July 28-Aug. 6.

Advertisement

Head to each event’s website for a full list of participating restaurants and promotions, which range from prix-fixe menus to gift card giveaways.