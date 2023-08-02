Bits & Bites: Canton marina floats new restaurant concept, Harbor Point adds more eats and Smashing Grapes rebrands

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Oasis Marinas will open a new restaurant called tāst at the site of the former Bo Brooks Crab House. (Amanda Yeager)

In a city with spectacular waterfront views, sometimes it’s easy to forget that there are equally stunning vistas from the water looking in.

I was reminded of this truth last week as I took in a different view of Canton, from the seat of a rental boat belonging to the Oasis Boat Club at Lighthouse Point Marina. I’d hitched a ride to talk to Lars Kristiansen, the vice president of food and beverage for Oasis Marinas, who was there to tell me all about the hospitality group’s plans for a new restaurant at the site of the old Bo Brooks Crab House.

Today’s column has the details, as well as updates on new restaurants in Annapolis and Harbor Point.

A ‘tāst’ of the Mediterranean

The restaurant may be perched next to the Patapsco River, but the menu planned for the successor to Bo Brooks Crab House will be all about the cuisine of the Mediterranean.

The new dining spot, to be called tāst (and pronounced “taste”), will serve food from a broad swath of countries that touch the Mediterranean Sea, including Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Lebanon and Morocco. A focus on branzino and baklava, rather than crabcakes and nachos, is one way the restaurant intends to stand out, Lars Kristiansen told me.

“There’s a thousand restaurants that do crabcakes, and they all do it really well,” Kristiansen, who’s at the helm of menu planning at tāst, said. “You’ve got to knock it out of the ballpark. We wanted to be unique.”

The restaurant will serve roasted rib-eye and rack of lamb in generous, family-style portions, Kristiansen said, as well as shareable plates of octopus and potatoes. To drink, tāst — which was approved for a liquor license in July — will have cocktails as well as bottles of wine from Palestine, Lebanon, Greece and France, stored in a wine cave by the entrance to the dining room.

The old Bo Brooks interior will be renovated to feature earthy tones, a 33-foot bar and seating for 220 people inside as well as another 90 on the balcony. The restaurant’s signature faux lighthouse will stay.

Drift Bar, a floating dock with food and drinks, opened next to the former Bo Brooks Crab House this summer. (Amanda Yeager)

Kristiansen, who previously led food and beverage at Great Wolf Lodge, Hornblower Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line, also has plans for a brunch with hen, goose, duck and ostrich eggs on the menu. The ostrich egg is especially hearty — “almost like a paella pan with shakshuka,” he said.

The new restaurant is slated to open in March. It’s one piece of a $40 million effort to revamp the marina, acquired by Monument Marine Group from Scott Plank’s War Horse Cities last year for $9.5 million. Other additions to the marina will include new docks, utilities and amenities including cabanas and food and beverage services for boaters. There’s also Oasis Boat Club, a sort of boat timeshare program that allows members to borrow boats for a monthly fee.

These days, Kristiansen said, “boat owners want more than just a slip.” The marina will let boaters order food and drinks by QR code for delivery to where they are docked.

For those without boats, Lighthouse Point already has a floating dock bar, Drift Bar, that’s open for the season. Kristiansen is behind the menu there, too, which features tropical drinks like frozen coconut mojitos and snacks like coconut shrimp and grilled octopus.

Poke and mochi for Harbor Point

Elsewhere on the waterfront, Harbor Point is adding another dining option.

Charm City Poke & Mochi will open this fall in the growing neighborhood next to Harbor East. The eatery, located in the Constellation building, will sell made-to-order poke bowls, steamed buns and dumplings, ramen and sushi rolls, according to a news release from developer Beatty Development Group.

The shop, a sister eatery to Howard County’s Blowfish Poke & Grill, will also serve mochi doughnuts, a dense, chewy dessert made with rice flour.

Charm City Poke & Mochi will join a growing list of eateries in Harbor Point. Sartori, an Italian concept from the owners of Verde, will open there in 2024, and the Constellation building is already home to chains like Ceremony Coffee and honeygrow.

Smashing Grapes rebrands in Annapolis

Titan Hospitality Group CEO James King poses at Smashing Grapes restaurant, which is rebranding this fall as The Lodge. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Titan Hospitality Group has a new concept in store.

The Anne Arundel County-based restaurant operator shared plans this week for The Lodge, a “rustic dining experience” inspired by another one of its restaurant properties, The Blackwall Barn & Lodge.

The new restaurant will replace Smashing Grapes in Annapolis in the fourth quarter of this year and will offer more room for indoor and outdoor events, according to a news release.

The rebranding won’t affect Titan’s plans to open a Smashing Grapes later this year in Columbia’s Merriweather District. The restaurant group is also on track to open a Blackwall Barn & Lodge in the Merriweather District in September.

“2023 continues to be a big year for us,” Titan Hospitality Group CEO James King said in a statement.