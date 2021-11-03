Bits & Bites: Szechuan House restaurant returns in Timonium, Wharf Rat shutters and a dream comes true for Ekiben’s founders

Wang says he signed a lease last week on the former Jason’s Deli storefront at 2159-F York Road, across the street from the Maryland State Fairgrounds and around two miles north of its previous location at 1427 York Road. At 5,500 square feet, the space is about 50% larger than the previous spot. Depending on the permitting process and the length of the buildout, he hopes to have the business open by next February.