Bits & Bites: Belair-Edison gets a new ice cream shop, Fuzzies expands, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith dine out in Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Autumn is not exactly peak scoop season, but Sydney Newton has experience selling ice cream under unusual circumstances.

Newton, who started an ice cream delivery business during the pandemic, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar scoop shop in Northeast Baltimore in the coming weeks. I have her story in today’s column, which also has an update on another seasonal ice cream event: Halloween-inspired flavors from The Charmery.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a popular burger business is expanding, and a marketplace bar is starting a new chapter. I’ll fill you in on some recent celebrity sightings at Baltimore-area restaurants, too.

Ice cream for all seasons

Sydney Newton has worked in the hospitality industry for 15 years, but it was during the pandemic that she started her own food business.

Advertisement

Laid off for eight months because of COVID-19, Newton used the time to cook and bake with her children. One of their favorite treats to make was ice cream, “just because it’s so customizable,” she said.

Newton and her kids started sharing their creations, dropping off pints with her mother and sister during distanced visits. The ice cream was so good that her sister suggested she launch an online delivery business.

Online sales and ice cream deliveries led to new connections and festival gigs. Soon enough, Newton was thinking about how to convert the business into a full-time endeavor.

This fall, she’ll open the door to Sydney’s Ice Creams, a scoop shop at 3432 Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore’s Belair-Edison neighborhood. Newton is aiming to have the shop up and running by the end of November.

She plans to offer a rotating menu of “fun, thoughtfully curated flavors” like brown sugar vanilla ice cream with cookie dough bits and a raspberry swirl or a “dirt cup”-inspired scoop blending chocolate pudding, Oreos and gummy worms. (“I’m big on sprinkles and chunks,” says Newton of her ice cream-making philosophy.)

There will be non-dairy sorbet options, too, as well as novelties like ice cream sandwiches. Newton plans to serve some baked goods like cake slices, ice cream pies for the holidays and apple pie a la mode.

For now, she’s waiting on some final inspections before opening. The storefront got a financial boost from a grant through Project Restore, a state effort to fill vacant buildings.

Newton admits to feeling “a little worried” about opening in the colder months. But she also knows that sweet tooths don’t have a season.

Advertisement

“You can always really focus on DoorDash and delivery,” she said. “I think that’s what I’ll do during the winter.”

Frightful flavors

On the subject of ice cream, it’s time for The Charmery to roll out another roster of wacky — and sometimes stomach-churning — flavors, just in time for Halloween.

In the past, the annual event was dubbed the “Fear Factory.” This year, the frightful flavor list has undergone a rebrand as “The harmery.”

From Oct. 26 through Halloween, all of the Charmery’s locations will be serving the special, “munchies”-themed flavors, which include white queso and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos stracciatella, Flat Soda (a combo that includes notes of Sprite, Starry, Dr. Pepper, Coca-Cola and Mountain Dew) and Microwave Pizza (pizza ice cream with a tomato basil swirl). Check the scoop shop’s social media for more flavors.

Fuzzies stays put at Mobtown Brewing

A mobile burger business is parking itself at a Baltimore brewery for the long term.

Since launching in 2020, Fuzzies has been selling burgers from under festival tents and out of a food truck affectionately named Stumpy. As of Oct. 21, the business now has a stationary option to add to the lineup: a food trailer at Mobtown Brewing Co. in Southeast Baltimore.

Advertisement

The trailer, parked at the corner of South Haven Street and Foster Avenue, marks a return to the origins of the Fuzzies business. The brewery was one of the first spots that brothers Josh and Brad Vecchiolla brought their burger pop-up, and it’s gained a following there with subsequent appearances over the past three years.

“It’s always been one of our go-to spots, and it’s always been a great mesh financially, from a customer base,” Josh Vecchiolla told me. “There’s a lot involved with coordinating a bunch of different rotating food trucks and the brewery, and it seems like everyone wins when we’re there.”

Fuzzies will now be the brewery’s exclusive food vendor, and Mobtown has expanded its hours to match the trailer’s. Vecchiolla said burgers and beers are now available Tuesday through Saturday for both lunch and dinner.

Of course the stationary trailer has a name, too: Elektra, named after a vintage arcade game. It joins the Fuzzies fleet as the burger business takes off, marking a year-over-year growth of 220% compared with 2022.

In addition to festival appearances and catering gigs, Fuzzies flipped burgers at the Camden Commons pop-up stall at Oriole Park at Camden Yards last baseball season and recently established a headquarters and production facility in Harford County. Josh Vecchiolla said the company is in talks with the Orioles’ concessions operator, Levy, to open a permanent stall at the ballpark next season.

Could a brick-and-mortar restaurant be in the works?

Advertisement

“I think at some point down the road we would like to have a flagship location,” Vechiolla told me, “but for right now this model really works. It allows us to really have full control over where we’re going and the places that we know are financial guarantees.”

New owner on tap

Taps Fill Station, the bar inside of Mount Vernon Marketplace, has a new owner at the helm.

Aaron Lewis bought the bar from founder Will Glass this fall and plans to keep the concept intact. Taps, one of the Marketplace’s first tenants, serves drinks on draft, from craft beer to wine to cider and kombucha.

Lewis, a businessman, says he bought the bar for $58,000. He also owns a vending machine business and a small store, the Broadway Convenience Market, in Fells Point.

The entrepreneur said he was looking for another business to buy and “just fell in love” with the Taps concept. Lewis plans to bring back olive oil and vinegar on tap, like the bar offered in its early days. He also wants to establish more of a presence for Taps on social media.

“It’s got a lot of potential,” he said.

Advertisement

Celebrity sightings

Where do the stars dine when they come to Charm City? If you’re part of the Pinkett-Smith clan, the answer is apparently Citron.

The upscale spot in Quarry Lake hosted a private dinner last week for actress Jada Pinkett Smith, musician and actor Will Smith and their friends and family, including son Jaden Smith and daughter Willow Smith. The occasion: a 70th birthday party for Adrienne Banfield Norris, also known as “Gammy,” Pinkett Smith’s mother and a co-host of her Red Table Talk, an intergenerational talk show that also features Willow.

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Pinkett Smith was also in town for a talk centered on her new memoir, “Worthy,” which was released earlier this month. Smith surprised her on stage as part of the appearance, held Oct. 18 at the Enoch Pratt Free Library.

No word on what the family ate during their dinner at Citron. I spoke with the restaurant’s owner, Charles Levine, who couldn’t give many details, though he did say that the group bought out the restaurant for the event and that members of the family have dined with them before.

“It was a room full of love,” Levine said of the occasion. “It was a fabulous night and we were so honored that we were selected.”

Meanwhile, a tiny Greektown restaurant got some love from another homegrown celeb.

Advertisement

Comedian Stavros Halkias, who was in town Oct. 12-14 for a six-show stop on his Fat Rascal comedy tour, stopped by Greektown’s Karellas Cafe during his homecoming trip. The restaurant posted a photo of his visit to Instagram with the caption “Greektown Legends — A true meeting of the minds.”

Halkias told me he loves to eat at diners as well as the Sal and Sons stall in the Broadway Market whenever he’s back in Baltimore.

But “I also have a couple of spots I just can’t tell,” he said. Could this be one of them?