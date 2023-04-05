Bits & Bites: A Baltimore baseball bar rebrands, self-checkout at Camden Yards and

Baseball season is back, and I’m looking forward to all of the ballpark snacks. My colleague Judy Kim and I ventured to Oriole Park at Camden Yards ahead of Opening Day to sample some of the newest additions to the stadium’s menu lineup and pick our favorites, including a Baltimore-inspired chicken box and the Havana, a spin on a classic Cuban sandwich.

You can read more about the menu highlights and watch our real-time reactions to some of them here. Today’s column looks beyond the stadium walls, instead, with an update about changes to a long-standing pre- and postgame haunt for Orioles fans.

I also have details about a new way to buy beer at Camden Yards. Plus, The Mall in Columbia will welcome a self-service bar, and Checkerspot Brewing Co.’s collaboration with Samuel Adams has finally dropped.

A stalwart baseball bar rebrands

Orioles fans cross the street outside of Pickles Pub and Sliders before the home opener game at Camden Yards in 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz)

At Sliders Bar & Grille, proximity to Camden Yards has long been a point of pride. Engineers designing the baseball stadium more than 30 years ago made a habit of grabbing lunch at the bar, and eventually they got to wondering just how much distance there was between a pole in the middle of Sliders and the Orioles’ home plate.

So they took the measurement: 771 feet. The factoid quickly became a slogan for the bar, and now it’s the inspiration behind a rebranding of Sliders, which was recently acquired by a new ownership team.

As the 2023 Orioles season gets underway, Sliders will now be called Section 771. The name is a “little nod” to the bar’s history on Washington Boulevard, said new general manager Tyler Stewart.

Property records show that Sliders sold for $1 million last year. Stewart said the new owner is Matthew Stewart (despite the shared last name, there’s no family relation between owner and general manager).

State records also show local restaurateur Matthew Lasinski is involved in the bar. Lasinski is the owner of the Alliance Restaurant Group, which operates local concepts like Blue Agave Mexican Food and Nola Seafood & Spirits.

The rebranding involves not only a name change but also a round of cosmetic updates. Sliders’ bright orange aesthetic has been replaced by a more modern slate gray and cream color palette, though some of the bar’s orange chairs will stick around. Hydraulic hangar doors open the facade up to the outdoors. A remodeled second floor is ready to host parties and events.

There’s a new menu, too, which Tyler Stewart described as “still baseball-driven” yet “elevated.” Look for wings, fried cheese, burgers and a McRib-style sandwich.

Though the stretch of Washington Boulevard across from Camden Yards has always been busiest during baseball season, Stewart said Section 771 plans to be open year-round. With the departure of other nearby pubs like The Bullpen Sports Bar & Grill and Frank & Nic’s West End Grille, the revamped sports bar fills a need, he said. “We’re planning to do events when it’s nice out in the fall, in the spring — when baseball’s not around.”

Self-checkout at the stadium…

Baseball fans at Camden Yards will have the option of buying snacks and drinks this season without coming face-to-face with a cashier.

Three shops inside the stadium, including the B&O Market on Eutaw Street, will offer a self-checkout experience. To enter, a customer will tap a credit card, and video cameras installed within the market will take stock of the food and drinks they decide to purchase.

The setup was devised by tech company Zippin and is already in use at several other stadiums, including Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, said Greg Costa, the vice president of hospitality and strategy for Levy, the Orioles’ concessions operator.

The tech-driven approach “allows for guests to go through a seamless process,” he said.

Levy also plans to debut two dessert carts at the ballpark this year. The carts are a tradition for the Chicago-based hospitality company, which first rolled out a selection of desserts at the White Sox’s Old Comiskey Park in the early 1980s. At Camden Yards, the carts will be stationed on the suite level and will serve a selection of sweets, including carrot cake, rice krispies treats, candy and ice cream.

And self-serve brews at the mall

Tapville Social is coming to the Mall in Columbia. At its other locations, like this one in Naperville, Ill., customers can choose from dozens of craft beers, which can be sampled by the ounce or in larger quantities. (Tapville Social / HANDOUT)

A company known for its self-pour beer and wine walls is headed to The Mall in Columbia.

Representatives for Tapville Social confirmed to the Sun that they have plans to open a new location inside of the Howard County mall. On Tapville’s website, the forthcoming Columbia outpost is listed as a “drink while you shop” location. At other malls with “drink while you shop” spots, Tapville Social allows customers to buy a beer, wine or cocktail and then carry the drink with them throughout the mall as they make other purchases.

In an email, the Tapville team did not elaborate on plans for The Mall in Columbia, saying they are working through the design and approval process.

Checkerspot’s Samuel Adams collab is here

Last fall, we reported that Checkerspot Brewing Co. had been chosen for a Brewing & Business Experienceship with Boston-based beer giant Samuel Adams.

The program linked the South Baltimore craft brewery with loan opportunities and mentorship, as well as the chance to brew a beer in collaboration with Sam Adams’ brewers.

The limited-edition brew is finally here. The collaboration beer is a rye IPA that uses Vienna rye malt sourced from Bear Branch Malt, a Carroll County purveyor, according to a Sam Adams news release. It’s now available on tap at Checkerspot, as well as at the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery, if you want to try a pint. Cheers!