Bits & Bites: Woodberry Kitchen auctions off items, Shark on the Harbor sells, and The Local Oyster hits delays

I wrote last month about the weirdness that has been Woodberry Kitchen since the pandemic. The restaurant has basically been in hibernation since last fall, mainly hosting private events. This week there appeared to be signs of life. Well, at least a past life.

Alex Cooper is hosting an online auction of items from Woodberry Kitchen, including commercial kitchen pieces, banquets, chairs, tables, serving trays, whiskey barrels and a custom made iron meat smoker.

Some of the contents of Woodberry Kitchen are part of an upcoming auction. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

It all seems like the end but it may be the beginning. On Monday, we reached out to owner Spike Gjerde, who said in an email that Woodberry is still planning to reopen after a renovation. “The furniture, tableware, artifacts, and equipment at the auction have been consigned to make room for our new look and operating model.” He did not elaborate.

Items in the auction are on display at a gallery in Cockeysville.

“The idea is to capitalize on the nostalgia of Woodberry Kitchen,” said Lisa Jones of Alex Cooper. “People who were fans of the food and dining experience would want a piece of that in their own home.”

Bidding closes March 29 at 7 p.m.

The Shark on the Harbor sells

I recently caught up with Ocean City restaurateur Jody Wright.

For those unfamiliar, Shark on the Harbor, the restaurant Wright founded with her late husband, chef Travis Wright, has for around two decades been one of OC’s top dining destinations, known for its commitment to locally-sourced produce and seafood. Its fabulous view doesn’t hurt, either.

Travis died in 2019, and Jody found herself running the restaurant solo. That would be a monumental undertaking under any circumstances, but then COVID-19 hit.

Shark On The Harbor restaurant overlooks the West Ocean City harbor. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Jody says she almost welcomed the stress and chaos that the pandemic brought, since she was so busy navigating various crises that she didn’t have time to even think about her grief. But as the world has returned to something resembling normal, she’s begun contemplating life after the restaurant.

Last week, Jody announced on Facebook that she is selling the Shark to three longtime employees: bartender Victoria Sperry, executive chef James Samataro, and Krystle Meehan, who deals with sales and reservations.

After running the restaurant with her husband, and then solo, Jody says she was adamant about turning the business over to three people. She told them: “Three is a magic number because it allows all of you to have beautiful lives… no one will be swallowed whole” with the demands of running the restaurant.

At 52, Jody says the business of running a restaurant is “a young man, young woman’s game.”

As for her own next chapter, Jody intends to pursue a long held dream of being a full-time writer and novelist. She’s working on a book about her life in the restaurant industry entitled “Seconds: My codependent restaurant life.”

In it, she plans to reflect on her husband’s years-long struggles with bipolar disorder and death by suicide. She wants to break the taboos around topics of mental health, which she thinks just create more barriers for people getting the treatment they need. Why shouldn’t it be as easy to talk about dealing with as cancer?

She’ll discuss how his passion for the restaurant both put pressure on him and gave him a productive way to manage his mental illness.

“We never had children probably because we were so consumed by the restaurant,” she said. While running a restaurant came with pressures, “The neediness of that restaurant saved him. It needed him and it kept him on track.”

Supply chain woes hit The Local Oyster

The pandemic is getting us used to waiting. Last week, I reported on delays business owners have seen getting needed permits from city agencies. Other business operators in Baltimore say they’re noticing backlogs from manufacturers as they try to get new restaurants furnished and ready to open.

“Anything that’s metal or structural steel - custom pieces have been delayed,” said Patrick Hudson who is opening a new branch of The Local Oyster in South Baltimore’s Anthem House this summer. Some ovens, steam machines and walk-in refrigerators have taken up to nine months to ship. The project, which has been in the works for around 3 years, is set to open in June. “It’s been a long journey.”

The company’s planned restaurant in Remington is delayed indefinitely, Hudson says both due to supply chain issues and an overall increase in construction, as well as staffing. “We couldn’t staff that place if we wanted to.”

Where do you eat pizza?

Barfly's loaded pies are no joke. The restaurant is also a low-key spot for local drafts and a game of darts. (Gene Sweeney Jr., Baltimore Sun photo)

I received several responses to my question about reader’s favorite places to eat “Baltimore pizza.”

Harry Bosk proclaims Hersh’s to be “among the best in Bmore,” along with Hampden’s Birroteca. He adds: Cheezy’s Pizza on Joppa Road and or Remo’s of N.Y in Carney.

“Matthew’s is the classic, but my favorite is Barfly’s,” writes Stanley Feldman. “Make sure to dip it in the special sauce. Don’t sleep on the Fra Diavolo.”

“I love many many things about my adopted home town, but pizza is not one of them,” writes Philadelphia native Mitchell W. Feldstein. “For whatever reason pizza is not one of Baltimore‘s charms. And don’t even get me started on the falafel!”

Baltimore Sun reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this report.

