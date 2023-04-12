Bits & Bites: Rose’s Bakery in Baltimore to close after 45 years, new Canton bar spins vinyl and tipped wage effort stalls

A few weeks ago, I took note in this column of Baltimore’s growing wealth of bakeries. That story focused on the newcomers, but it’s impossible to overlook the city’s share of baking businesses that have been run by the same family for generations.

Many have become synonymous with favorite treats: If you’re searching for cannolis, try Vaccaro’s, in business since 1965; for sweet buns, there’s Woodlea, run by the Hergenroeder family since 1943; for marshmallow-stuffed doughnuts, go to Herman’s, owned and operated by the Herman family for a century.

These shops become enmeshed in our routines and our special occasions, helping to celebrate birthdays with sheet cakes and summertime cookouts with peach cakes and pies. They’ve been around for so long we get the feeling they will be in business forever.

This week offers a reminder that even our trustiest spots can face an uncertain future. In Cockeysville, for instance, Simon’s Bakery is reportedly for sale. Goll’s Bakery, in Havre de Grace, recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with reopening expenses following the passing of its patriarch.

And over at Northeast Market, another family-run bakery is marking its final days in business. Rose’s Bakery, known for its sweets and Lumbee American Indian specialties, will close at the end of the month. I spoke with the founders’ daughter for a look inside the decision.

Also in today’s column, I have word of a new bar in Canton and an update on the legislative push to phase out the tipped minimum wage.

A lifelong baker bids farewell to the family business

Rose Bowen holds a one of the bakery's signature sweet potato pie alongside her father, the late James Bowen, at Rose's Bakery in the Northeast Market in 2019. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Rosie Bowen’s first exposure to the family business came when she was just two days old. The newborn tagged along as her parents, Rose and James Bowen, checked in on Rose’s Bakery, the Northeast Market stall they had opened in 1978, a year before she was born.

Rosie grew up in the bakery, learning to make cakes, fresh danishes and Rose’s signature sweet potato pies. When she had daughters of her own, the bakery played a leading role in their lives, too. After school, they would head straight to the market, and during the holidays the family would work long hours together, preparing for a rush of orders.

Last year, Rosie realized she was ready for something new after decades of rolling dough.

“You live this one life your whole life, you did the same thing,” she said. “I realized that I’ve always been living my parents’ dream and not my dream. It was time to go do something in life other than the bakery.”

On April 29, Rose’s Bakery will sell its last goods at the market where it has made a home for 45 years. The decision to close was a bittersweet one, said Rosie, who choked up as she recalled memories of “a lot of good times and a lot of bad times.”

The good memories include the bakery’s many cherished customers and longtime staff. “A lot of customers became family,” Rosie said, “and a lot of employees became family, also.”

The bakery represented a career change for Rosie’s mother, who opened Rose’s after years of working as a registered nurse. Her father worked there too, and continued to drop in on the bakery until his death last spring. The Bowens’ Lumbee heritage helped shape the menu at the market stall: many of the recipes at Rose’s were passed down by Rosie’s maternal grandmother, and the family would travel to North Carolina, the tribe’s home state, to source sweet potatoes and pecans from Lumbee farms.

With the bakery closing, Rosie is embarking on a career change of her own. She recently moved to Lumberton, North Carolina, and began a job with a nonprofit there, where she helps to feed the community.

Her daughter, Adriana Bowen-Herrera, has been encouraging of the change, even though it means shutting down the family business.

“My mom has a lot of potential,” she said. “I’m excited for her and what’s to come.”

New Canton bar aims to be ‘like your living room’

Matthew Steinberg and Vaughn Weitzman have spent the last year and a half mastering the art of the neighborhood bar in Upper Fells Point. Bar 1801, which they opened at 1801 E. Lombard St. in 2021, draws locals with its laid-back atmosphere, extensive vinyl collection, comfort food menu and classic cocktail list.

Now they’re bringing a similar experience to Canton with a sister spot, Kenwood Tavern. The bar, which opened last month, takes over the former Mr. Nice Guy Cocktails space at the corner of Kenwood and Fait avenues.

Mr. Nice Guy focused on outdoor seating, but Steinberg and Weitzman have redone the bar’s interior with dark green walls, hanging lanterns and antique touches to create a low-key vibe that Steinberg says is “comfy-cozy, like your living room.” They kept the bar’s ample outdoor seating, as well.

The owners of Bar 1801 in Upper Fells Point recently opened a sister bar, Kenwood Tavern, in Canton. (Kenwood Tavern)

Like Bar 1801, Kenwood Tavern offers a vinyl soundtrack — lately, they been spinning a lot of jazz — and a menu of classic cocktails. Natural wines are also a focus of the drinks list, which features illustrations by Steinberg’s wife, Molly Steinberg.

Weitzman and Steinberg don’t plan to offer as extensive of a food menu in Canton, but they are working on some small bites like chips, hot dogs and maybe a BLT sandwich.

They’re hoping to make Kenwood Tavern into another neighborhood favorite.

“We look forward to having a really great time having quality cocktails with the neighborhood,” Steinberg said.

An update on the tipped minimum wage

Maryland lawmakers marked Sine Die — the end of the state’s 90-day legislative session — on Monday with the usual flurry of last-minute negotiations and votes. One bill that didn’t cross the finish line this year was a push to phase out the state’s separate minimum wage for tipped workers, such as bartenders and restaurant servers.

One Fair Wage, a national organization advocating for the change, threw its support this session behind Senate Bill 803, which would have gradually reduced the “tip credit” — the portion of a worker’s salary made up by tips — and required employers to directly pay workers the state’s minimum wage, instead.

Saru Jayaraman, the advocacy group’s president, said the legislative effort “ran out of time” this year. Though the bill had a March hearing in the Senate, “there was a deadline to have a hearing in the House (of Delegates) and it just didn’t happen,” she said.

The measure encountered pushback from business groups like the Restaurant Association of Maryland the Employment Policies Institute, which argued that the change would lead to lost jobs and represent another economic strain on restaurants.

Jayaraman said her group will be back next General Assembly session to try again. One Fair Wage also plans to pursue elimination of the tip credit in several Maryland counties and cities this year.

In nearby Washington, D.C., restaurants are preparing to start the transition away from the tip credit. Voters there overwhelmingly passed a ballot initiative to phase in a higher minimum wage for tipped workers over a 5-year period. The capital city’s measure takes effect July 1 and will gradually raise the tipped minimum wage there from $5.35 an hour to $16.10 an hour — on par with the minimum wage for other D.C. workers — by 2027.

Jayaraman predicted higher base wages in D.C. could lure Maryland restaurant workers to jobs there.

“I think we’re going to see a lot more workers from Baltimore go to D.C.,” she said, “which is why I think you’re going to see localities interested this year.”