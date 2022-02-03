Bits & Bites: Break-ins hit Baltimore cafes, thieves steal $10,000 in equipment from Our Time Kitchen; 818 Market closes

Last week, Bits & Bites took a break as I helped cover the killing of Chesley Patterson, the much-loved general manager of La Scala in Little Italy. His death has rattled business owners and residents in the community.
This week I’ll talk about another wave of crime demoralizing Baltimore restaurant owners: break-ins and thefts at local coffee shops and businesses.
I’ll also probe a question on Baltimore County diners’ minds: What happened to 818 Market?
$10,000 in donated equipment stolen from kitchen space in Old Goucher
It took months for Kiah Gibian and Catina Smith to gather $10,000 in donated equipment for their new business — and one night for thieves to steal it all.
Smith is also the founder of “Just Call Me Chef,” an organization for Black women chefs, while Gibian owns the Wilde Thyme Food Truck. Frustrated by the lack of affordable options for shared kitchen space in Baltimore, they decided to open their own.
When it opens at 117 W. 24th Street in Old Goucher, Our Time Kitchen will offer support for women of color and LGBTIQ chefs starting their own businesses. To get going, they relied mostly on donations and grants. “We have a really tight budget,” said Smith.
The Franciscan Center and restaurants Alma Cocina Latina and Fadensonnen donated kitchen equipment, including stoves and refrigerators.
Despite setbacks, including two earlier break-ins, squatters, and illegal dumping on their back lot, Our Time Kitchen was still on track to open in April — until this week.
That’s when Gibian realized that the kitchen equipment, which they had been storing in a gated lot outside while contractors completed construction on the first floor, had been stolen. Their insurance company said the claim wasn’t covered under their policy. “We had some tears,” said Gibian.
Still, Smith and Gibian say they’re encouraged by the support they received from local business owners. Alma Cocina Latina owner Irena Stein is coordinating a “business shower” to get them equipment.
When Smith called Lane Harlan, owner of Fadensonnen and nearby Clavel, to tell her about the thefts, Harlan offered to host a fundraiser on Feb. 21 to help recoup their losses. “When something like this happens it affects all of us,” Harlan wrote in an email. “[I]t affects the health of the neighborhood.”
The theft at Our Time Kitchen coincides with a number of recent break-ins at other businesses in central Baltimore. Dooby’s in Mt. Vernon, Milk & Honey by Vagrant Coffee on East Lanvale Street and Cuples Tea House on Howard Street both shared on social media that they had been victims.
“We knew we [took] a risk by being on Howard Street, by being in downtown Baltimore, but we’re not going to be deterred,” Eric Dodson, co-owner of Cuples Tea House said in a video posted to social media. Nothing was stolen from the shop; the business is cashless and does not have a cash register.
Dodson opened the business last year with his wife on a block with several other Black-owned businesses hoping to help revitalize the long-neglected Howard Street corridor.
In nearby Mt. Vernon, someone smashed glass on the front door of Dooby’s on Charles Street. “It’s definitely a frustrating setback during an already challenging time,” Dooby’s owner Phil Han wrote in a text message.
Baltimore police did not immediately respond when asked whether an arrest had been made in the break-ins at Dooby’s, Cuples Tea House, Milk & Honey or the theft at Our Time Kitchen.
A separate wave of robberies hit Station North businesses Tapas Teatro, the Charles Theatre, Sofi’s Crepes and Alma Cocina Latina last fall. Stein said her restaurant was broken into three times during that period.
“It’s upsetting, obviously,” Stein said, calling the crimes a “double whammy” because they not only result in material losses for the business but can scare customers away from coming to Baltimore. “We move on because we love this city.”
818 Market shuts its doors in Catonsville
The sudden closure of 818 Market has left Catonsville diners scratching their heads.
The restaurant and grocery store that co-owner Pat Baldwin dubbed “micro-Wegmans with a liquor license” opened in 2020 following a renovation that cost millions.
But as of Tuesday a sign on the door notified customers “818 Market is closed” and urged people to check the business’ Facebook page for updates. As of Thursday, 818 Market’s most recent Facebook post is dated Jan. 30 and invites customers to pick up a bottle of wine for championship games; there is no mention of an upcoming closure.
The business received around $900,000 last year through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a federal program meant to help eateries keep their doors open.
Its first executive chef, Matthew Milani, formerly of the Rumor Mill, departed after less than a year with the business. He’s now in the kitchen at Hersh’s in South Baltimore.
Latest Food & Drink
I reached out to owners Pat Baldwin and Dan Zakai as well as current head chef Sebastien Trossbach, but have not received a response. And a spokeswoman for the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce declined to comment.