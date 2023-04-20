Bits & Bites: Ranazul plots move, JBGB’s carves new path, Woodberry eyes lower prices and Halal Guys to finally open in Baltimore

Restaurants have always had to ride the waves of trends, industry shifts and customer desires. And if there’s one thing the pandemic taught us, it’s that those changes are not always easy to predict.

But the Greater Baltimore dining scene is adaptable. In this week’s column, I have a few examples of restaurateurs reading the tea leaves of an ever-evolving industry and launching new projects, or making changes, based on those shifts.

Advertisement

Plus, a popular restaurant chain finally opens downtown this weekend, a new cafe debuts near the Maryland Institute College of Art and a beloved Fort Avenue eatery says goodbye.

Ranazul searches for a smaller footprint

Ranazul plans to relocate from Maple Lawn to Hickory Ridge in what the restaurant's owners describe as a move prompted by shifting business dynamics following the pandemic. (MONICA LOPOSSAY, Baltimore Sun)

For 15 years, Maple Lawn has been home for Ranazul, a tapas and wine bar with a menu inspired by Latin cuisine.

Advertisement

Soon, the restaurant will be on the move. Owner Chad Price recently announced that Ranazul will shut its Maple Lawn dining room after a last day of service May 27.

But he’s not ready to say goodbye to the restaurant concept. Price said he has signed a letter of intent to relocate Ranazul to another space, the former Hickory Ridge Grill in Columbia’s Hickory Ridge Village Center less than 4 miles away.

Though lease negotiations are still in the works, Price said he likes the second-generation space because it already has needed restaurant equipment like a walk-in refrigerator and water heater.

The move was prompted by shifting business dynamics following the coronavirus pandemic.

“We feel like we still haven’t completely recovered from COVID, and I don’t think the restaurant industry has completely recovered,” Price said. “We’re not seeing the same numbers we saw in 2019, in terms of the amount of people who come, so our sales don’t reflect what we saw in 2019.”

At 2,700 square feet, the Hickory Ridge space is about half the size of Ranazul’s restaurant in Maple Lawn. Price described the move as a “right-sizing” as more customers opt for carryout and curbside service rather than dining in.

The change is “merely a matter of size and economics,” he said. The restaurant concept will remain the same — aside from a few possible menu tweaks — and key staff, including longtime chef Jaime Ayala, will stay on.

Price said Ranazul has already gone through some shifts since his mother, Linda Doolittle, opened the restaurant in 2007. At the time, both tapas and wine bars were very trendy, “but these days, we’re not serving a lot of small plates,” he said. “I think we aren’t so much of a tapas restaurant anymore as much as we are just a restaurant that serves good food at a good price.”

Advertisement

Price hopes to reopen Ranazul in Columbia by August. First, he has to hammer out the lease — and he wants to make sure the new space is financially feasible. He’s hoping to have those answers by the end of April.

“The real thing that’s going to be the deciding factor is how much money it’s going to cost us to get the space usable for us,” he said. “If it goes above a certain limit, I might have to just say no.”

JBGB’s butchery carves out a new path

Cuts of meat in the display case at JBGB's in Remington. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

After two years of running JBGB’s, Robert Voss feels he has a better sense for what neighbors want from his Remington butchery and restaurant. So he decided to make some tweaks to the butchery side of the business, which will shut down for two weeks to make way for what he calls a “metamorphosis.”

“We’re trying to better serve the community that the shop exists in,” he said of the planned changes. “We’re restructuring in a way that makes the most sense for everyone.”

Voss is keeping the full details close to the vest for now, but said the update is inspired by his observations of what city-dwelling customers are looking for. He also owns John Brown General & Butchery in Cockeysville, and though county shoppers might go for big cuts of meat, Baltimoreans seem drawn to options that work well for smaller kitchens and refrigerators.

Voss said the revamped butcher shop will place more emphasis on sandwiches and prepared foods. Customers will still have access to all the options they had before, he added, though ordering a particular piece of meat might now require a day’s lead time. By midsummer, he hopes to launch an online store that accepts orders for both the Remington and Cockeysville locations.

Advertisement

JBGB’s, the restaurant attached to the butchery, will remain open throughout the update. Voss said the tweaks will amount to more of an adjustment than a major shift.

“There’s no grand restructuring or change — there’s going to be a lot of little changes,” he said. “We’re rebuilding for something that makes more sense in the long term.”

Woodberry Tavern looks to lower prices

Woodberry Tavern, the smaller successor to chef Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen, is going through another round of adjustments.

The tavern, which opened late last year, re-imagined Gjerde’s fine dining spot by splitting the restaurant into a 30-seat dining room and an events space. In February, the tavern rolled out some more casual options with the “‘Wiching Hour,” a late-night, weekend menu of burgers, french fries and desserts.

The “‘Wiching Hour” menu will now be available all the time, Woodberry Tavern announced on social media this week. “It seems like since the pandemic, there’s less of an appetite for late-night bites,” the post reads. “So, we’re nixing ‘Wiching Hour and putting our famous Tavern burger on the dinner menu.”

The post also promised lower prices. “Our costs are higher than other restaurants because of our commitment to local farms, but we’re always trying to figure out how to provide you with the most value, too,” the announcement explains. The note also hinted at more changes to come.

Advertisement

“You know Woodberry,” it reads. “We evolve with the seasons.”

From New York City street carts to the Inner Harbor

The Halal Guys serves Middle Eastern favorites like gyros and falafel platters at over 100 restaurants from Chicago to South Korea. And soon, Baltimore. (Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune)

A restaurant chain that blossomed from one New York City street cart will add a downtown Baltimore location this weekend.

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The Halal Guys, which serves Middle Eastern favorites like gyros and falafel platters, will open a Charm City outpost at 400 E. Pratt St. on Saturday. The chain, which now has more than 100 restaurants across the U.S., Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the United Kingdom, will make its Baltimore grand opening with giveaways, including free platters for the first 100 guests to buy an entree.

Coffee and boba near MICA

Also opening Saturday: a new coffee shop in Bolton Hill.

Llamas’ Corner takes over the former Park Cafe & Coffee Bar at 132 McMechen St., a short walk from the MICA campus. The cafe will serve organic coffee, bubble tea and pastries amid a backdrop of llama-themed decor. (There may even be some llama latte art in the works, employee Izzy Panobianco told me.)

The coffee shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

Advertisement

Baba’s says bye

Baba’s Mediterranean Kitchen, a Riverside staple known for hummus, grape leaves, falafel and other Levantine specialties, will close May 14 after 14 1/2 years in business, owner Farid Salloum announced in a post to Facebook.

“The business changes in a post-COVID world have given us little choice,” he wrote.

Salloum shared that the restaurant’s chefs will be moving on to new jobs at Cafe Campli in Northeast Baltimore and EAT in Locust Point. He’s also planning a cookbook.

More comings and goings