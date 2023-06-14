Bits & Bites: Raising Cane’s plans new locations, LoonAsea delays opening, Magdalena hooks blue catfish

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Have you tried catfish?

It’s a staple in cuisines across the globe, from the Southern U.S. to Central Europe, Indonesia to Nigeria. But some people are reluctant to take a taste.

Scott Bacon and other local chefs are trying to change that. For this week’s column, I spoke with Bacon, the executive chef at Magdalena, about his efforts to put catfish on the plate for Baltimore diners as population numbers of the invasive species swell in the Chesapeake Bay.

But first, I have a few updates from the Baltimore County dining scene, where Raising Cane’s is looking to open another restaurant, and where LoonAsea — the planned marina bar and restaurant from the team behind Looney’s Pub — has pushed back its projected opening date.

Raising Cane’s fries up more locations

Landscapers work outside of Raising Cane's restaurant in Westminster that is set to open in July. (Brian Krista/Carroll County Times)

Raising Cane’s debut in Maryland earlier this year was met with wild enthusiasm and out-the-door, around-the-corner lines. So it’s no surprise that the Louisiana-based fried chicken chain would plan to open more restaurants in the Old Line State.

Since opening its Towson location in February, Raising Cane’s has already confirmed plans to open stores in Gambrills and Westminster. Now we can add two more locations to the list: Owings Mills and Columbia.

In an email to the Sun, a spokesperson for Raising Cane’s confirmed that the chain plans to open a restaurant in Columbia’s Snowden Square shopping center this fall. The store is now hiring, according to signs posted at the center.

Raising Cane’s was more reluctant to talk about the possibility of a restaurant in Owings Mills. But the chain is listed as a tenant at the Painters Mill Place retail center under development at 10123 Reisterstown Road, according to plans filed with the Baltimore County Development Review Committee.

“Raising Cane’s is continuously evaluating opportunities to grow restaurants in Maryland, and especially in the Baltimore area,” the company said in a statement. “Many factors go into our decisions, and ever-changing market conditions can affect planned locations and launch dates.”

LoonAsea pushes back opening plans

We’ll have to wait a while longer to experience LoonAsea.

The planned waterfront bar and restaurant from the team behind Looney’s Pub will open in 2024, rather than Labor Day weekend as originally hoped, owner Bill Larney told Baltimore County’s Board of Liquor License Commissioners this week.

LoonAsea will take over the former River Watch Restaurant & Marina in Essex, and renovation work there is still in the early stages, Larney said. The new owners plan to overhaul the building, adding sliding doors to the facade facing the water, two private dining areas and two new stages for live music.

“The place is really big so we’re taking our time,” Larney told commissioners. “With staffing, permitting, there’s no way we could get open this year.”

The new target opening date is February 2024, the project’s attorney, David Mister, said. LoonAsea will be a year-round establishment and will feature a “new concept” distinct from the Looney’s sports bars, with a seafood-based menu and “more of a waterfront dock, restaurant, bar-type atmosphere,” said Larney.

Commissioners granted the project a liquor license, but decided to seek legal advice before deciding on LoonAsea’s request to extend alcohol service to the piers in its marina. Larney said he hopes to be able to serve food and beverages directly to day boaters, expanding the restaurant’s capacity for customers, while liquor board commissioners had reservations about allowing alcohol on boats docked at the marina.

Consider the catfish

The first time Scott Bacon put catfish on one of his menus was in 2018. Bacon, then the chef and co-owner of Patterson Public House, was serving a seafood wrap featuring blowfish at the time. When a vendor sent him a box of catfish to try, he decided to swap it into the wrap and see how diners would respond.

“I opened the box and started looking at it, and I thought, ‘This is a very robust and impressive kind of fish,’” the chef recalled. “Since then I’ve been enamored with it.”

Not everyone has been quite so enthusiastic — at least at first. Catfish are widely known as bottom feeders, which can affect the taste of their flesh. (If a fish is chowing down on gobs of mud, for instance, they can have a muddy taste when cooked and eaten.)

That’s not true of blue catfish, the type that’s prevalent in the Chesapeake Bay, says Bacon.

“These ones are eating shellfish, all our crabs, rockfish,” he said. “They’re eating a lot better. They don’t have that iron-y, mud taste that people are so worried about it having.”

Blue catfish is a staple on the menu at Magdalena. The restaurant's executive chef, Scott Bacon, is trying to convince more diners to eat the invasive fish. (Julie Andersen)

The blue catfish’s diet is, in fact, the reason that state officials are trying so hard to reduce its numbers in the Bay. The fish is an invasive species, introduced into Virginia tributaries of the Chesapeake in the 1960s and 1970s, and “blue cat” populations have ballooned as the distinctive whiskered fish feasts on blue crabs and other native species.

In an effort to combat the catfish’s rise, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore recently asked the federal government for a fishery disaster declaration, which could offer new avenues of funding to stem the problem. But chefs and diners can also play a role.

Bacon’s contribution to the effort: a local catfish dish with English peas, ramps and bacon on the menu at Magdalena, the restaurant inside Mount Vernon’s posh Ivy Hotel where he now serves as executive chef.

Catfish has become a staple on the Magdalena menu, which changes with the seasons. To pique diners’ interest, he tries to pair the fish with luxury items — this spring, it’s been English peas, and in the past it was trout caviar Béarnaise. For the summer, Bacon is cooking up a tomato pairing.

He’s also made it his mission to spread the virtues of cooking catfish. Another selling point is the blue cat’s relative affordability compared with less abundant catches like crab.

The chef doesn’t serve crab at Magdalena because of their scarcity.

“In Maryland, crab is emblematic but the reason I’ve chosen not to use them is because the stock is low,” he explained in a video for World Oceans Day, which was June 8. “I would like a world where I can put crab on a menu again.”

To get there, he might just have to convince more diners to consider the catfish.