Bits & Bites: New bakeries are on the rise in Baltimore

Here’s a reason to wake up early: Baltimore’s list of local bakeries keeps growing.

The city has been blessed with staples like Fenwick, Woodlea and Vaccaro’s for decades. More recently, a wealth of newcomers have joined the veterans: Baltimoreans can grab bagels from Ovenbird Bakery, danishes from Café Dear Leon, flower-adorned cakes from Bramble Baking Co., alfajores from Dulceology, cupcakes from Codetta Bake Shop and much more on any given morning.

In Fells Point, you can find heavenly bread smells wafting down the blocks surrounding the long-standing H&S Bakery at any hour of the day. Soon, the neighborhood will gain Kneads, a 17,000-square-foot new bakery and cafe with more than 150 seats, a market area and space for baking classes and private events. Customers will be able to watch thousands of pounds of bread being baked every hour through the walls of a glass-enclosed “bakeshop.”

The bakery at 506 S. Central Ave. is inching closer to an opening, though no firm date has been announced just yet. The Kneads Instagram page is teasing a March debut, and I reached out to partner Kira Paterakis Nissley, who told me the business is awaiting final permits but should be “opening soon.”

While we wait, I have news of two new bakery-cafes that have opened in the area in recent weeks. And read on for details about the newest vendor at Belvedere Square Market and Atlas Restaurant Group’s newest expansion plans.

Miss Lady’s Bakery and Cafe opens in Randallstown

Remembering names isn’t Julian Taylor’s forte, so when he first met his now-wife Shirl Taylor, he would call her “Miss Lady.” The affectionate title stuck, and now it’s also the name of the couple’s new business in Randallstown.

Miss Lady’s Bakery and Cafe opened in early February in the Randallstown Plaza shopping center, taking over a space that used to be home to Colin’s Seafood and Grill, which has since moved on to a new dining room on Northern Parkway.

The bakery is the result of a long-held dream for Shirl, who worked for years as a registered nurse before switching to the human resources field. She’s been baking since she was a girl, first for family and then for friends, who still clamor for her “addictive” dinner rolls (soon to be added to the menu at Miss Lady’s). In 2016, she decided to monetize her skills, launching online orders for baked goods.

ulian and Shirl Taylor are the owner of Miss Lady's Bakery Cafe, which they named after Julian's nickname for Shirl, "Miss Lady." (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun)

At Miss Lady’s, customers can try the Joshua’s Favorite pound cake, named after the couple’s son, as well as a rotating array of other sweets, from cupcakes to cinnamon buns. The shop also sells pies and layer cakes by the slice (you’ll need to order 48 hours ahead for a whole dessert).

Don’t sleep on the meal offerings, either. Many customers see that Miss Lady’s is a bakery and don’t realize it’s also a lunch and dinner spot with a liquor license, the Taylors said. The cafe’s menu has been changing frequently as the couple gives customers a chance to try a bunch of dishes and decide on their favorites. Chef Roshon Martin turns out breakfast specials like a seafood frittata, shrimp and creamy cheddar grits and a “Greek Me” omelet with caramelized onions and feta inspired by his days working for Greek diners in New York. There are all-day menu selections too, like salmon cakes, buffalo chicken tacos and rib-eye steak and eggs.

I tried the Shorty Girl, a crispy fried chicken sandwich enclosed in a warm honey-buttered biscuit and topped with smoked bacon and a drizzle of maple syrup. It turns out that “Shorty Girl” is yet another pet name that Julian has for Shirl, and the couple says the sweet-and-savory sandwich will be a menu staple. Julian has even picked up a nickname of his own from cafe customers: You can call him “Mr. Lady” now.

The Taylors, both graduates of historically Black universities (Shirl is a Hampton University alum and Julian graduated from Tennessee State University), said their goal with Miss Lady’s is to translate their own successes into a benefit for the Randallstown community. They partnered with two of Julian’s fraternity brothers, Henry Fuller and Sammie Washington, and another friend, Jonathan Sutton, to open the business without any bank loans.

“They’re hungry for a store like this,” Shirl said of the bakery’s new neighbors.

Pizza and pastries

Baltoz Bakery is another new spot that branches out beyond its baked goods. The bakery at 6709 York Road in the Anneslie neighborhood is quickly becoming popular for another menu item: pizza.

For owner Vlad Petrovski, it’s all about the dough. Petrovski’s family is from North Macedonia, where bread is a staple of the local cuisine, and where he grew up eating his grandmother’s homemade sourdough loaves. A period of living in Rome and then in New York City — two of the world’s pizza hot spots — inspired his love for a slice.

Baltoz Bakery owner Vlad Petrovski builds much of his menu, from pizza crusts to breads, around one sourdough recipe that he’s been perfecting for more than a decade. (Amanda Yeager/Baltimore Sun)

Petrovski builds much of his menu, from pizza crusts to breads, around one sourdough recipe that he’s been perfecting for more than a decade. He’s also a painter and a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, and sees baking as an art in its own right.

“To me, it’s kind of parallel to painting,” he said. “It’s hands-on, the creative process is similar.”

For now, the bakery has afternoon and evening hours only, but Petrovski is still baking and selling plenty of pastries, from chocolate babka morning rolls to savory danish filled with caramelized onions, mushrooms and goat cheese. Next up, he plans to add éclairs to the menu, as well as bagels, ciabatta rolls and an amaretto cherry danish.

If you’re in the mood for dinner, try the pizza, too. Customers can choose from basic cheese or pepperoni pies or spice it up with more toppings, like a sweet corn and cherry tomato offering or a pizza supreme with pepperoni, sausage and roasted peppers. More seasonal offerings, developed with Petrovski’s partner Redeat Assefa, are coming soon.

For those who prefer morning bakery visits, Petrovski is working to expand Baltoz’s hours. An espresso machine is on the way for coffee orders. And a patio is in the works, too, where Petrovski hopes to host pasta and movie nights later this year.

A bakery-pizza hybrid may not be the most common combination, but the community seems to be embracing the new venture. Orders have been “overwhelming” in the business’ first weeks, Petrovski said.

“I have so much love for pizza, but on the other hand I have so much love for pastry and breads,” he said. “I may have overstretched myself a little but I think it’s manageable, because I love it.”

Plant-based eats at Belvedere Square

Belvedere Square's newest vendor, Wild Heart Bistro, offers plant-based options like a harvest quiche and “crab cakes” made with shredded jackfruit. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Belvedere Square Market’s newest vendor will specialize in all things plant-based: think bean burgers, dairy-free ice cream, salads and deli sandwiches with Tofurkey and vegan cheeses.

Wild Heart Bistro opened in the market March 1. It’s the next step for owner Nancy Poznak, who launched Wild Heart Bistro about a year and a half ago, selling food at farmers’ markets and events. Poznak is also the founder of BotaniCuisine, an organization that promotes vegan dining with educational booths and events like the Vegan Burger Smackdown.

At the market, Poznak plans to serve her market favorites, like a harvest quiche and “crab cakes” made with shredded jackfruit. She plans to offer food samples for the vegan-curious.

“A lot of people are interested in eating more plants, and they’re probably not going to go vegan but they’re interested in eating healthier,” she said.

The stall will be in soft opening mode for its first two weeks, with hours of 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eventually, Poznak plans to add bagels, pancakes and breakfast sandwiches to the menu.

Atlas adds another big city to its restaurant menu

It only makes sense that Atlas Restaurant Group, a hospitality company run by brothers Alex and Eric Smith, is heading to the City of Brotherly Love.

Atlas announced this week that it will open a new location of Loch Bar, a seafood and raw bar concept, in downtown Philadelphia’s Arthaus Condomiums in the fall. It’s the fourth location for Loch Bar, which has a flagship in the Four Seasons Hotel in Harbor East and outposts in Houston and Boca Raton, Florida.

“We have always been excited by the art, culture and culinary scene that defines Philadelphia, and feel that Loch Bar will be a welcomed addition and natural fit for the market,” Alex Smith said in a statement

It’s the latest expansion for the fast-growing restaurant group, which recently opened its first Washington, D.C. dining spot, Parlour Victoria, inside the Moxy Hotel at 11th and K streets.

Hold the eggs, add JAM in Ellicott City

Ellicott City’s location of Eggspectation, the all-day breakfast and brunch chain, is headed for a rebranding. The restaurant closed Feb. 27 for renovations and will reopen in mid-March as JAM. The new restaurant’s tagline is “your neighborhood brunch joint,” so it sounds like there will still be plenty of eggs on the menu.