Bits & Bites: Great Sage searches for new owner, Baltimore restaurant makes Top 50 list, Oktoberfest arrives at local breweries

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Great Sage Vegan Restaurant is searching for new owners after nearly 20 years in business. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

With the latest round of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month in the recent rear view, it feels like the Baltimore region is increasingly spoiled for options when it comes to plant-based dining.

Vegan Restaurant Month, a semiannual event that marked its 17th edition in August, had 26 participants this time around, including entirely vegan spots like The Land of Kush, Gangster Vegan Organics and Hue Cafe and Apothecary, as well as omnivorous ones, like Woodberry Tavern, Ammoora, Johnny Rad’s and Alma Cocina Latina.

Advertisement

But the plant-based options haven’t always been so plentiful. Great Sage Vegan Restaurant was one of the trailblazers on the local vegan dining scene when it opened in Clarksville nearly 20 years ago.

Now, the restaurant’s owners are hoping to pass the torch to someone new. “It would be wonderful if it could continue,” co-owner Jeff Kaufman told me. I spoke with him this week about the search for a successor.

Advertisement

In today’s column, I also have news about a local restaurant that’s on The New York Times’ radar, as well as details about some Oktoberfest celebrations for those looking to toast the start of fall.

Clarksville’s pioneer vegan restaurant looks for new generation of owners

When Jeff and Holly Kaufman opened Great Sage in 2004, there weren’t many options for a vegan night out in the Baltimore area.

The Kaufmans, who have embraced a vegan diet since the 1990s, used to have to go to New York or San Francisco for plant-based fine dining, Jeff recalls.

“It’s funny to look back and to realize I guess we were pioneers,” he said. “We think of those other folks as the pioneers, but I do think for the D.C./Baltimore area, we were one of the earliest, certainly, to do it at this level with table service.”

The couple’s restaurant has since won accolades from vegans and non-vegans alike (Great Sage served a vegetarian menu for its first few years, before moving to an all-vegan menu in 2010). A review in The Baltimore Sun called the dining spot “a choice option for a thoughtfully prepared and served meal.”

Clarksville's Great Sage Vegan Restaurant is searching for new owners after nearly 20 years in business. (Amy Davis)

After two decades in the restaurant industry, the Kaufmans are ready to step back and focus on their other businesses: Roots Market, a natural grocery store with locations in Clarksville and Olney, and Nest, a retail store selling organic, fair trade and eco-friendly goods.

“We’ve just gotten to a place where we feel like the team would be better served, and the community would be better served, by somebody who has more restaurant experience and who has the gumption to carry it forward,” Jeff said. The couple posted to social media this week announcing the search for new ownership.

Ideally, Jeff said, they will find an operator who is enthusiastic about keeping Great Sage as it is. The restaurant has become a haven not only for people with plant-based diets, but also those for those with allergies and other dietary restrictions. Unlike many local vegan eateries that embrace a fast-casual model, Great Sage has always been more upscale, offering table service and cocktails.

Advertisement

The 2,500-square-foot restaurant in the Clarksville Square shopping center has a 20-seat patio and comes with a 5 1/2-year lease.

The Kaufmans plan to take the next few weeks to review their options. They’re not setting an asking price, choosing instead to see what a prospective new owner has to offer. “It’s about love over gold,” Jeff said. “We are not looking to profit in any way from this. Our goal is to be able to make a graceful exit and have somebody else make a graceful entry and have the team supported.” Great Sage has about 25 employees, some of whom are reaching out to their own contacts to see if anyone is interested in taking over the restaurant.

“It’s a very interesting position to be in, the unknown,” Jeff said. “But I think we’re going to get a couple bites.”

Baltimore restaurant makes the list

A Baltimore restaurant is one of 50 dining spots to make it onto The Restaurant List, the New York Times’ annual roundup of places their critics “are most excited about right now.”

Little Donna’s, an Upper Fells Point restaurant that opened last year at 1812 Bank St., “encapsulates the feeling of coming home,” the Times wrote. The paper praised chef/owner Robbie Tutlewski’s menu, which melds Midwestern and Eastern European fare.

Dish Baltimore Weekly Get the scoop on that new restaurant, learn about chef changes and discover your favorite new recipe. All your Baltimore food news is here. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“Though the restaurant is inspired by the tavern-style pizzas popularized in Chicago, where the chef Robbie Tutlewski attended culinary school, the most appealing dishes are those inspired by his Yugoslavian grandmother ‘Little Donna’ and the city of Baltimore,” the profile says. The TImes also complimented the homey interior at Little Donna’s, which is the successor to Henninger’s Tavern, a quirky neighborhood bar that closed in 2021 after 32 years in business.

Advertisement

“The setting evokes ‘Grandma’s sitting room,’ but this is a restaurant with flair and an exceptional bar program to boot,” the Times writes.

Raise a pint to Oktoberfest

Guilford Hall Brewery will debut its annual Oktoberfest Märzen beer this week. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

It may not be October yet, but it’s officially Oktoberfest season — and local breweries are sharing their plans for the fall festival, which has roots in Munich, Germany.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery, in Baltimore County, will celebrate for three weekends in a row starting Sept. 23. The brewery plans to release five limited-run Oktoberfest beers, accompanied by live music, a Munich-inspired beer tent, stein-holding competitions and German food specials. Guinness’ festival will run Sept. 23-24, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 and Oct. 6-8. General admission is free. 5001 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe.

Guilford Hall Brewery will debut its annual Oktoberfest Märzen brew with a beer pairing dinner to be held at the brewery Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The crisp, traditional lager will be served with dishes like chorizo and mushroom tapas, potato pancakes and sauerkraut jalapeño poppers with Bavarian mustard. Tickets are $20 for members and $30 for non-members. If you miss the dinner, you can take a swig of Guilford Hall’s Oktoberfest beer at the brewery’s two-year anniversary party, scheduled for Sept. 30, which will feature stein races, a sausage grilling station and a yodeling contest, among other highlights. 1611 Guilford Ave., Baltimore.

Peaches to pumpkins

Goodbye peaches, hello pumpkins. Fenwick Bakery, a top purveyor of Baltimore peach cakes, sold its last of the season over the weekend. The bakery already has its sights set on fall: “While peach cakes season is over, pumpkin pie season has begun!!” Fenwick’s Facebook page announced this week.

I’m looking forward to some autumnal treats myself. What are your Baltimore-area fall food traditions? Send me your favorites at ayeager@baltsun.com.