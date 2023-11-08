Bits & Bites: 92-year-old Goll’s Bakery closes in Havre de Grace, Blondie’s opens in Edgewater and it’s turkey time

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Chocolate filled croissants, from left, Bear Claws and Spinach Feta cheese bistro pastries from Goll's Bakery. The bakery announced it will close for good after 92 years in business. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Susie Goll and her family had a plan to save Goll’s Bakery, the Havre de Grace business they’ve been running for four generations.

With the help of some neighbors, they put together a list of steps the store would need to take in order to pass health inspections. They raised thousands of dollars to pay for improvements. But in the end, the costs proved too high for the 92-year-old bakery.

Last week, the family announced that Goll’s — which had been temporarily closed for months — will not be reopening. I have more details in today’s column.

Plus, another location of The Big Bean is in the works, Blondie’s Doughnuts opens a brick-and-mortar, Boardwalk Fries comes to Owings Mills and it’s time to get in those Thanksgiving preorders.

Bidding farewell to a Havre de Grace landmark

Baking, Susie Goll wrote earlier this year, has been her life’s work. “It’s in my blood,” she said, “and I love what I do.”

Goll’s grandparents, German immigrants Eugene and Elsa Goll, opened Goll’s Bakery on Dec. 1, 1930. Her father, Bobby Goll Sr., ran the small family baking business for decades, and she took the rolling pins from him when he retired in 2020.

In Havre de Grace, the bakery was known for fresh apple and cherry tarts, sticky buns, croissants and jumbo-sized cookies, all baked from scratch-made dough. In the cooler months, there were éclairs and cream puffs. Goll’s made wedding cakes, too: One couple, married in 1970, even returned to the bakery for a replica of their cake to mark their 50th anniversary.

Susie Goll, right, watches her father Bob, roll dough to make pies in their family bakery in this 2020 photo. (Kenneth K. Lam)

But after her father passed away in January, the bakery faced unforeseen difficulties, Goll wrote. In a GoFundMe page created earlier this year, she said the bakery’s kitchen and lobby would need to be brought up to current health code standards to continue operating.

Goll estimated the upgrades would cost $15,000. The GoFundMe effort raised nearly $10,000, with donors offering words of support.

“We have known each other all our lives!” one said. “I want to help save this bakery,” wrote another, “it’s a landmark in Havre de Grace!”

On the bakery’s Facebook page, Susie and her staff offered updates on their progress toward bringing the bakery up to code. There were floors and drywall to be replaced, walls to be painted, new equipment to purchase. In June, she wrote that the cost estimate was more than $30,000. (“That’s quite a few doughnuts!” Goll added.)

Though the family hoped to reopen the bakery in August, health department requirements proved to be more extensive than they initially expected.

“After using the money from the GoFundMe to make the first upgrades that [the] health department wanted, they came back wanting more things fixed,” Goll wrote Nov. 4 on Facebook. She said inspectors informed her that the store’s floors, electrical system and “old equipment” would need to be updated.

“Everything that has been grandfathered in for the past 92 years basically is what they wanted replaced,” she wrote. “After talking with my family, we all came to the conclusion it would be best to close. With the cost of everything that would be needed to be done to meet the requirements to open, it became obvious it would be years before we turned a profit.”

Nancy Goll, Bobby Goll Sr., Eugene Goll and Gene Goll are shown working in the bakery, which opened in 1930. (Photo courtesy of Goll family)

Goll added that the family plans to return GoFundMe donations after they sell the bakery building. She could not be reached for further comment this week.

“It has not been easy to come to this decision,” the Facebook post concludes. “Thank you all so very much, from the bottom of the Goll family’s heart, for a great 92 years in business. We will truly miss everyone.”

Coffee, doughnuts, French fries

There are lots of new snacking options lately for foodies around the Baltimore area.

•Boardwalk Fries, the fast food chain that got its start in 1981 on the Ocean City boardwalk, is bringing a taste of the shore to Owings Mills. The restaurant, known for burgers, shakes and its famous Boardwalk fries, seasoned with malt vinegar and Old Bay — don’t even think about adding ketchup! — recently opened a new location in the Mill Station shopping center at 10288 Mill Run Circle.

•Blondie’s Doughnuts, the local doughnut company known for its farmers’ market pop-ups, food trailer named Sassafras and vintage-inspired aesthetic, has put down roots in Anne Arundel County. Blondie’s marked the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store, at 8 Mayo Road in Edgewater, on Oct. 27. Stop by the shop from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays or 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for coffee, breakfast sandwiches and brioche doughnuts with flirty names like Showgirl (maple bacon), Honey Dip (vanilla glaze) and Sweetheart (cookies and cream).

•The Big Bean will add another location in Anne Arundel County. The local coffeehouse, which has locations in Severna Park and Annapolis, will open a third shop in Millersville, at 231 Najoles Road, according to the cafe’s social media.

Almost turkey time

Early bird is the word from local chefs awaiting Thanksgiving pre-orders. (AlexRaths / Getty Images)

Here’s an annual reminder for the chefs among us who don’t want to cook everything on the Thanksgiving table: Get your holiday preorders in.

A growing list of local restaurants, caterers, bakeries and even ice cream shops are offering Thanksgiving meals, sides and desserts for pickup, and many of them have ordering deadlines this week or next.

One option, if you’re looking to add some new flavors to the table while supporting the community, is the Polish Thanksgiving Food Sale put on by the Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church at 208 S. Broadway in Upper Fells Point.

On Nov. 18 from noon to 7 p.m. and Nov. 19 from noon to 3 p.m., the church will be selling sauerkraut, smoked kielbasa, paczki, pierogies and more, both hot and frozen. Reserve an appointment online to browse the goods.