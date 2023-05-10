Bits & Bites: Forno owner talks about closing, Sicilian bakery opens at R. House and Old Bay Goldfish swim back

Even when the prospects for his downtown Baltimore restaurant looked grim, Ricky Johnson held onto hope that he could build back momentum lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson, a former general manager at Forno who became the restaurant’s owner shortly before the pandemic hit, cut down on menu costs at the modern Italian dining spot. He ended lunch service when he realized there wasn’t enough midday business flowing in. He took out personal loans in an attempt to keep the restaurant afloat while he waited to hear whether Forno would be awarded federal COVID relief funds.

In the end, those efforts weren’t enough to get the restaurant back on its feet. Forno closed May 7, after 10 years in business, when Johnson got word that his eatery would be evicted for unpaid rent.

“You can’t just erase a year and a half’s worth of revenue that’s just never coming back,” he said. “In hindsight, I should have closed a lot sooner to save myself the mess I’m in now. But it was my place, my people.”

Forno’s departure means one less prime dining option in the blocks surrounding the Hippodrome Theatre, Everyman Theatre and the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena. The restaurant was a popular dinner spot for theater and concert patrons looking for a preshow meal or drink in an area populated mostly by chains and carryout spots.

"I think if there’s going to be restaurants in downtown... there needs to be a serious investment from the city to... really make it a dining destination," said Forno's chef/owner, Ricky Johnson. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The restaurant bustled with diners on evenings when there were shows scheduled, Johnson said, but business was usually slow on other nights. The feast-or-famine cycle made it difficult to generate enough profit to pay off loans.

“The times in between kind of sucked all the money right back out, in terms of paying for supplies and the labor,” Johnson said, “and also my loan repayments made it so I would need a sustained run of days like that to even think about having breathing room.”

Johnson said drawing business on nights without shows was a challenge, in part because of the scarcity of other drinking and dining establishments in the area. Alewife, a once popular gastropub, has been sitting empty on the same block since closing in 2018.

“I think if there’s going to be restaurants in downtown, and I’m not just talking about Eutaw Street, there needs to be a serious investment from the city to... really make it a dining destination,” he said. “The further you get from downtown, the more there is to do, and that’s kind of the inverse from a lot of other cities.”

Forno’s closure comes amid a long-awaited revitalization of Baltimore’s downtown core, with the recent openings of the remodeled CFG Bank Arena and a newly built Lexington Market. Plans for major overhauls of Harborplace and the Superblock are moving forward.

There are reasons to be optimistic about the downtown dining scene, said Lauren Hamilton, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore’s chief marketing officer.

The Pratt Street Market, held every Thursday from May through September, is back for the summer. The LB Skybar, on the rooftop of Lord Baltimore Hotel, reopened in late April for the first time since 2019. Pratt Street Ale House recently completed an extensive renovation of its facade.

“The Forno closure was sad for so many reasons, but it was sort of a long time coming, unfortunately,” Hamilton said. “We have to focus forward on what is coming down the pipeline.”

Hamilton said there’s $5 billion worth of investment planned for downtown Baltimore within the next five years. The Downtown Partnership is also getting ready to award $1.6 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants to 10 retail and restaurant businesses in the neighborhood.

“We’re trying to focus on the positives as the neighborhood infills around the development,” she said. For now, “it’s just the waiting gap.”

The Empanada Lady heads downtown

Elisa Milan, owner of The Empanada Lady, puts her homemade nada sauce on empanadas. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

In other downtown Baltimore news, the South Street vacancy left by La Calle’s move to Fells Point will soon be filled by a new restaurant tenant.

The Empanada Lady has signed a lease to take over the space at 10 South St., real estate agent David Jimenez tells me.

The business, started by Elisa Milan in 2016, specializes in empanadas and sides, like plantains and red beans and rice, inspired by Milan’s Puerto Rican heritage. During the holidays, she also makes batches of coquito — a creamy coconut drink spiced with vanilla and cinnamon and spiked with rum — using a recipe she learned from her grandmother.

The Empanada Lady has had a brick-and-mortar hub inside Motor House in Station North since 2021. Jimenez said the restaurant is poised to open the South Street location for carryout in a matter of weeks and for dine-in this summer, after obtaining a liquor license. A spokesperson for the restaurant promised to share more details as the opening gets closer.

Sicilian eats in Remington

Megan Cowman and Luke Ilardo each grew up in families with mixed European heritage — in Ilardo’s case, his family was Italian and German, and Cowman’s relatives were Irish and Italian. But for both, the Italian — and specifically Sicilian — side stood out.

Ilardo remembers Thanksgiving gatherings with trays of lasagna and veal cutlets on the table instead of turkey. “It’s such a strong culture that it kind of overshadowed the half-Irish side,” Cowman said.

They drew on those roots, and plenty of family recipes, to start Doppio Pasticceria, a Sicilian bakery that serves pastries, bread, freshly milled flour and Italian snacks like arancini at local farmers markets and, as of last week, from a stall at R. House.

Doppio Pasticceria’s residency at the Remington food hall will last until their new brick-and-mortar opens across the street early next year. Cowman and Ilardo recently signed a lease on the former Cahoots Brothers space at 300 W. 29th St. and have plans to install their bakery there, along with a slice shop, espresso bar and market with some take-away goods, from flour to ricotta to gelato.

The new space will give them even more room to expand on their offerings. Doppio Pasticceria’s creation “was a combination of research projects and recipe testing,” Cowman said, and the partners continue to fine-tune recipes passed down mostly through word-of-mouth.

“I remember my mom trying to get recipes from my nonna, and it was just ‘a dash of this, a squeeze of this,’” Ilardo said. “It is a really satisfying thing to work through figuring it out.”

In the meantime, Doppio’s temporary R. House stall will serve up pastries, breakfast sandwiches on focaccia bread and espresso drinks using Sophomore Coffee beans. (Bring your own travel mug if you can — in an effort to increase the business’ environmental sustainability, Doppio Pasticceria does not use plastic lids for take-away drinks, though they do offer mugs that customers can use in exchange for a $3 deposit that is paid back upon their return.)

Even with the market stall and upcoming brick-and-mortar, Cowman and Ilardo plan to keep up their presence at the markets, including the Baltimore Farmers’ Market and Bazaar and the 32nd Street Farmers Market in Waverly.

“They’re way too much fun,” Ilardo said.

Old Bay Goldfish swim back to store shelves

Old Bay Goldfish, the limited-edition crackers that sold out online within 9 hours of hitting the market last summer, are back for another round of snacking.

Goldfish manufacturer Pepperidge Farms spread the word Tuesday with a video from singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb, who reworked her 1994 hit “Stay (I Missed You)” into an ode to the Old Bay-dusted crackers.

“You say ‘OMG Old Bay Goldfish,’” Loeb sings, turning customer reviews into song lyrics. “And you say ‘We would love if they came back soon.’”

The snack will be available wherever Goldfish are sold this May, at a suggested retail price of $3.69 per 6.6-ounce bag, but Pepperidge Farms recommends acting fast if you want to grab a pack before they’re gone once again.