Bits & Bites: Baltimore dining news and notes, from vegan donuts to Turkish cuisine

Orto, a popular Italian restaurant in Station North, shut down somewhat abruptly last week, leaving pasta hungry guests to read the sign on the front window: “Orto is permanently closed,” it said. “We are deeply grateful for all your support over the years, and through Covid.” Owner Elan Kotz sent The Sun a statement saying he had sold Orto to an unnamed restaurateur. News of the shutdown didn’t come as a total shock considering the social media maelstrom that surrounded Kotz earlier this year. He took a leave of absence from the restaurant in the spring while some of his business partners publicly severed ties with him. It’s unclear what will happen to another property Kotz owns, The Dizz. Kotz had purchased the Remington pub with plans for an overhaul, and did not respond to a request for comment.