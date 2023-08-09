Bits & Bites: Le Diner En Blanc returns, as does Vegan Restaurant Month and Baltimore peach cake

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Diners join in swirling napkins to signify the start of dinner during Diner en Blanc at Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Culinary pop-ups, as I wrote back in December, have been flourishing in Baltimore. Now I hear that next month, one of the best-known and longest-running of these events — Le Diner En Blanc — will make its return to Charm City.

This one is a pop-up without a chef. Guests at Le Diner En Blanc are asked to bring their own food, not to mention their own tables, chairs and place settings (all in shades of white, of course).

I caught up with one of the new hosts of the dinner, which is back after a hiatus in 2022. This week’s column also has updates on Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month as well as the return of peach cake, that late-summer Baltimore staple.

Dinner in white

Dusk settles during the city's first Diner en Blanc at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore in 2017. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

The outfits were the first thing to catch Toni Sandridge’s eye.

Sandridge was traveling through Union Station in Washington, D.C. several years ago when she saw a sea of people dressed in white pass by. She asked one of them where they were headed. “Le Diner En Blanc,” they replied.

Intrigued, Sandridge looked up the event as soon as she got home. The dinner party, which asks guests to dress all in white for a lavish late-summer picnic, got its start in Paris in 1988 and has since spread to more than 120 cities around the world, including D.C. It made its Baltimore debut in 2018.

In addition to the all-white dress code, one of the dinner’s other draws is an element of surprise. The location of each year’s Diner En Blanc is kept a secret until the evening of the event, and organizers instruct guests to assemble at an initial meeting point before revealing the picnic’s setting. In past years, the dinner has been held at the Maryland Zoo and Pier Six Pavilion.

Sandridge was enchanted by the event and its traditions, like a group napkin wave to kick off the evening and a display of sparklers at sunset. She became a table leader and then a group leader tasked with coordinating a subset of guests. This year, for the first time, she’ll be a host of the entire event.

Sandridge is working with co-hosts Mia Collins, a local costumer for movie and TV productions, and Tiffany Moody, an event planner, to bring Le Diner En Blanc to Baltimore for a fifth time. The event started out with different leadership in Baltimore, and Sandridge and her co-hosts decided to take a year to regroup when they took over in 2022.

When the event returns on Sept. 16, they expect about 1,500 guests to be in attendance. This year’s Diner En Blanc will feature music from DJ Ty Alexander, make-your-own floral arrangements and a cigar lounge on-site. Tickets for the event are $51 per person, and diners can opt for add-ons like a 10-minute hair and makeup refresh, bottles of wine and Champagne or a catered meal from BLK Swan or the Sagamore Pendry hotel.

For those packing their own picnics, Sandridge has some advice: keep it light.

“Less is more,” she said. “Charcuterie would be great; salads would be great.” Not that her family follows that advice. One year, her father baked lasagna for their main Diner En Blanc course.

“I would say: don’t do what I do,” Sandridge joked. “Who has lasagna in all white?”

Spotlight on vegan cuisine

At Golden West Cafe in Hampden, the Aztec Burrito is filled with fried plantains, grilled squash, roasted corn, black beans, and cheese under red and green chile sauce, salsa fresca and crema drizzle. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore’s Summer Restaurant Week may have just ended, but August brings a whole new month of restaurant specials.

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month kicked off on Aug. 4 and will run through Aug. 27. The statewide promotion isn’t just for vegans: instead, the goal is to put a focus on plant-based options and to encourage all restaurants, even those with meat-heavy menus, to add some vegan dishes.

Unlike traditional restaurant weeks, which offer fixed-price menus, Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month asks participating restaurants to cook up a special dish to highlight.

This summer marks the 12th edition of the semiannual event, which got its start in 2017. Founders Samantha Claassen, the owner of Golden West Cafe in Hampden, and Naijha Wright-Brown, who owns The Land of Kush in Seton Hill, started the promotion as a restaurant week before broadening it to a full month. They’ve since had inquiries from cities like Philadelphia and Colorado Springs interested in copying the concept.

“We’re just excited to promote plant-based eating however we can,” Claassen and Wright-Brown said in a statement announcing the latest installment of Vegan Restaurant Month. “We started it because we wanted a way to highlight all of the veg-friendly restaurants in our area and it’s since grown to incorporate omni restaurants, who are now seeing that there’s a huge demand for plant-based dishes on their menu. The more we can influence restaurants to have a good variety of vegan dishes, beyond just a salad, the better.”

Participating restaurants, this time around, include Miss Shirley’s Cafe, Ammoora, Woodberry Tavern, Towson Hot Bagels and Underground Pizza Co. A full list of participants is available online at mdveganeats.com.

Eat a peach

Peach cake with a sugar glaze at Simon's Bakery in the Cranbrook Shopping Center in Cockeysville. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Late summer brings one of my favorite times of year: peach season. In Baltimore, that means the return of the peach cake.

Fenwick Bakery, on Harford Road, has been turning out peach cakes for decades. Other old-school bakeries, like Woodlea Bakery on Belair Road and Simon’s Bakery in Cockeysville, also sell the sheet cake topped with peaches, a treat imported by Baltimore’s German immigrants.

Now a newcomer to the dining scene is offering them up, as well. WhatADay Cafe, a new coffee shop and drive-through at 5420 Klees Mill Road in Sykesville, had peach cake from Home Baked Goods by Diana on hand for its grand opening July 22. If you’re looking to get a slice there, better check beforehand: the cakes go fast, according to the coffee shop’s social media.

If you’d rather take that farmer’s market peach haul and try your hand at baking your own cake, The Sun has a family recipe submitted by Kathleen Joestling that food writer Julie Rothman praised as “quite quick and easy.”

“The rich buttery cake is mainly a delivery vehicle for the fresh juicy peaches,” Rothman wrote. “The better the peaches, the better the cake overall. So whether you are a traditionalist or not, now is the time to pick up some of the last of those heavenly summer peaches and give this old time favorite a try.”

You can find the recipe here.