Reisterstown location of Bill Bateman’s Bistro latest to close

Marc Loundas, who runs the restaurant group in partnership with its namesake, said Tuesday morning that the company “just couldn’t come to terms” on a new lease with the landlord of the shopping center that housed the restaurant at 102 Chartley Drive. Loundas declined to reveal specifics on the group’s interactions with the landlord. A search of the address on the CoStar real estate database listed United Properties Corp., a company based in East Meadow, New York, as the property’s true owner. United Properties Corp. property manager Cy Nicoll, who oversees the Chartley Drive shopping center as , did not immediately return a request for comment on the closure.