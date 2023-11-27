‘Beer spa,’ where customers soak in hops-filled tubs, set to open in Carroll County

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

BierBath, a new spa and brewhouse opening Dec. 9 in Sykesville, invites visitors to soak in hot water mixed with craft beer ingredients like hops and barley. (Courtesy of BierBath)

A new “beer spa” coming to Carroll County is giving new meaning to the term “bubble bath.”

The suds in the spa tubs at BierBath, opening Dec. 9 in Sykesville, are ingredients you could also find in a craft brew. Warm baths are infused with hops and barley, giving off the aroma of a freshly poured beer.

The concept might sound strange to Americans, but beer spas have been bubbling up around Europe for years, said BierBath co-founder Hector Enriquez.

“It’s not like a regular spa,” he said. “It’s a totally different experience.”

Enriquez, an international hotel photographer, first encountered beer baths in Spain, and has also visited similar spas in Prague and Iceland. He met BierBath co-founder Greg Baran, a fellow craft beer aficionado who works in the tech industry, at a beer-tasting event.

“He told me he wanted to build a brewery,” Enriquez recalled. “I said, ‘Oh no, I have something better.’”

BierBath, located in a retail center at 1213 Liberty Road, will combine a brew house and a beer spa in one building. A 150-seat taproom will serve 30 different beers on draft, sourced from breweries throughout the United States.

Guests can grab a drink in the bright yellow brew house whether or not they plan to spend time in the spa. Enriquez said the space is kid- and dog-friendly. A limited food menu will focus on charcuterie boards with meats and cheeses, including Jamon Iberico from Spain and Italian prosciutto di Parma.

To take a beer bath, customers will have to make a booking in advance. Spa services start at $100 and include a 40-minute soak in the tub, 10 minutes in an infrared sauna and 10 minutes in a rain shower to wash off the beer smell. (Though the business is billed as a “beer bath,” Enriquez said the tubs don’t actually contain beer — just beer-making ingredients like hops and barley, plus Epsom salts.)

Customers can book individual soaks or share a tub with one other person. BierBath has a room with two tubs that groups of up to four people can share.

The spa claims that taking a beer bath can serve as a kind of detoxifying experience, opening pores, improving blood circulation and relieving stress.

Enriquez has a feeling the concept will continue to spread across the U.S. There are already a handful of beer spas scattered throughout the country, in Chicago, Denver and Orlando, Florida.

“It’s very, very good for the skin,” he said.