Last call at Bertha’s Mussels: 51-year-old Fells Point landmark will close after service on Monday

Bertha's, a Fells Point institution famous for its mussels and its green-and-white bumper stickers, will close for good after a final service Oct. 30. (Baltimore Sun photo)

Bertha’s Mussels, the Fells Point landmark known for its bright-green bumper stickers, live music and local charm, will serve its last beers and bivalves on Monday night.

Owner Tony Norris, reached at a packed Bertha’s late Monday, confirmed the restaurant is closing after 51 years in the neighborhood.

He declined to give details about what’s next for the restaurant building but said he planned to share a social media post later.

“Bertha’s is a legacy business that has occupied a landmark corner of our community for generations,” said Ginny Lawhorn, the executive director of Fell’s Point Main Street. “We are grateful for the contributions that have been made by the operators and their family. We wish them the best and thank them for the character brought to Fell’s Point for so long.”

Bertha’s Mussels had been operating on a reduced schedule in recent months as the owners searched for someone to take over the restaurant at 734 S. Broadway. Tony and Laura Norris opened Bertha’s as a bar in 1972 to give local musicians a place to perform, and they expanded the business two years later, adding a restaurant.

A bold green bumper sticker with the words “Eat Bertha’s Mussels” spread the restaurant’s renown beyond Baltimore. It’s been plastered on cars and walls throughout the world, including the Great Wall of China.

The sticker started out as a joke, Andy Norris, the couple’s son and another owner of the restaurant, told the Sun last year. Tony Norris came up with the idea in 1976, and though his wife urged him to add “Fells Point” to the sticker to attract business, he refused.

“It takes away the mystery of the whole thing,” Andy Norris said. “It loses all of its charisma if you start putting the destination on it. You want people to figure it out on their own. And that’s what they did, for sure.”

Last October, the family announced Bertha’s would close so they could retire. But first, they hoped to find a buyer to take over the local institution.

The restaurant was listed for auction online last November. Bids eclipsed $1.3 million before the auction was canceled just minutes before it was scheduled to close.

Jared Block, a director of luxury real estate at Alex Cooper Auctioneers, said the Norrises canceled the sale to pursue negotiations with “an interested party” but did not provide any other details.

The restaurant’s Instagram said Bertha’s would be hosting a benefit and performance by local cover band Speakers of the House from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Baltimore Sun reporters Cassidy Jensen and Lilly Price contributed to this article.