Virginia Ali said in a statement that Marylanders have been asking “for years” when a Ben’s would arrive to the Old Line State. "We can’t wait to expand our traditions of great food, great service and active community engagement to Charm City.” Her husband, Ben Ali, died in 2009, and she and her sons maintain the family business. In recent years, the family has opened Ben’s venues at Nationals Park, FedEx Field, Reagan National Airport and Capital One Arena.