Washington’s Ben’s Chili Bowl will come to Horseshoe Casino Baltimore as part of a nearly $1 million overhaul of its marketplace, according to a news release.
The new concept is set to open in early March and will serve grilled half-smokes, classic chili dogs, burgers and milkshakes.
It will be the first Baltimore area location for the iconic Washington eatery, which has served the likes of former president Barack Obama and Martin Luther King, Jr. Opened on U Street in 1958 by Ben and Virginia Ali, the restaurant now has an official historian and archive at George Washington University’s Gelman Library.
Virginia Ali said in a statement that Marylanders have been asking “for years” when a Ben’s would arrive to the Old Line State. "We can’t wait to expand our traditions of great food, great service and active community engagement to Charm City.” Her husband, Ben Ali, died in 2009, and she and her sons maintain the family business. In recent years, the family has opened Ben’s venues at Nationals Park, FedEx Field, Reagan National Airport and Capital One Arena.
The new Ben’s will join other Horseshoe concepts like GDL by Giada and restaurants by Gordon Ramsay and Guy Fieri.