For the second year in a row, Baltimore’s Cindy Wolf, renowned chef of Charleston, and Clavel Mezcaleria, the Remington Mexican restaurant, have been named semifinalists for the James Beard Awards, considered the Oscars of the dining world.
The James Beard Foundation announced the list Thursday.
It’s the 13th time Wolf has been named to the Best Chef: Mid Atlantic category. She has yet to win, and has jokingly called herself the “Susan Lucci of the Beard Awards.” Lucci was nominated 19 times for a Daytime Emmy before winning for her role on the soap opera “All My Children.”
It’s the second year in a row Clavel has been named to the Outstanding Bar Program category. The restaurant co-owned by Lane Harlan opened in 2015 and focuses its beverage program around mezcal, the smoky distilled spirit made with agave.
“ It is an honor to be thought of and quite frankly I am very excited," Wolf said in a statement. "It is a great joy to get to cook every day with the amazing people in my kitchen.”
Harlan could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is the 30th year for the awards. Finalists will be announced March 25, with the awards gala scheduled for May 4 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.