Bill Bateman’s Bistro North Plaza in Parkville will close next month — the chain’s second announced closure this week and its sixth in the past two years.
The Parkville location in the North Plaza Shopping Center will be serving its famous wings and crab pretzels and redeeming gift cards until it shuts its doors for good on Monday, Feb. 3, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday.
“After 20 years in business, Bill Bateman’s Bistro North Plaza will be closing our doors for good,” the restaurant said in the post. “We’d like to thank the community for its valued patronage and support. It has truly been a pleasure being part of this ever-growing and always friendly neighborhood.”
The announcement came one day after the chain’s Havre de Grace franchise announced Monday it will close after this weekend. Neither gave a reason for the closure. The restaurant group’s owners, Bill Bateman and Marc Loundas, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
The closures of the Baltimore-area pub chain’s Parkville and Havre de Grace locations will leave just two remaining standalone locations, in Rosedale and Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, as well as two stands in the 500-level concourse of M&T Bank Stadium.
The Rosedale location, a Bill Bateman’s Express at 6241 Kenwood Ave., is remaining open, general manager Kyra Ortega said Wednesday.
And the Pennsylvania Bateman’s at 985 Far Hills Dr., which opened 12 years ago, has “no plans” to close, independent franchise owner Dustin Auffarth said.
But, he warned, “I have no ability to accept gift cards from a corporate store. If you buy it here, you can use it here.”
Four of the chain’s other restaurants have closed in the past two years.
The head of a Bateman’s location in Hanover, Pennsylvania turned it into a separate restaurant, The Broken Clock, in May 2018; a Yelp page says that this restaurant has since closed, linking to a website with an expired domain and a disconnected phone number, according to previous reporting by the Baltimore Sun.
Another location in Towson closed the following month because of construction on Towson University’s Science Complex, according to the location’s then-co-owner Tony Gebbia.
The Reisterstown location closed in August and Marc Loundas, who runs the restaurant group in partnership with its namesake, told the Baltimore Sun then that it had closed an outpost in Severna Park in May.
Another previous location at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport closed roughly nine years ago, an airport spokesman estimated.
The Aegis contributed reporting to this article.