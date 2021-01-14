‘Real Housewife’ star bringing Miami’s Bar ONE to former Gordon Biersch Brewery in Harbor East

Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood will welcome a new waterfront spot this year: Bar ONE, a restaurant and lounge based in Miami, will take the place of the former Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant.
The arrival comes as Harbor East has said farewell to a number of longtime tenants: In addition to the brewery, Roy’s Restaurant, Fleming’s Steakhouse and the James Joyce Irish Pub and Restaurant all closed for good in 2020.
The new restaurant, set to open early this year, will serve lunch and dinner daily as well as weekend brunch. The menu will include “elevated twists on traditional comfort foods” with tropical cocktails and Caribbean flavors, according to a release from Harbor East Management Group. An outdoor patio will provide views of the Inner Harbor. For those not content to just watch the boats go by, a private dining cruise will also be available for charter.
Bar ONE has some reality show bona fides: its founder, entrepreneur Peter Thomas, appeared for several seasons of BRAVO’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” His ex-wife, Cynthia Bailey, is a cast member of the show. They divorced in 2017. He opened Bar ONE in Miami in 2019.
In a statement. Thomas said: “While exploring the Baltimore market, we looked no further than Harbor East.” In addition to the waterfront, he touted the neighborhood’s “multitude of fine dining establishments” and retail stores. The area is home to restaurants like Charleston from Foreman Wolf; blocks away is the Atlas Restaurant Group’s Ouzo Bay restaurant.
Thomas posted a photo of himself in front of the former Gordon Biersch location in September, with a caption: “when you want something, you have to work for it, I am a black man in America, no body is giving me [expletive], let’s go B-More.”
A sister restaurant to Bar ONE Miami Beach is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to news reports, that business, Sports ONE Bar and Lounge, shut down temporarily in 2019 after facing a federal lien over more than $200,000 in unpaid taxes.