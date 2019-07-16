Advertisement

Bar Liquorice in Riverside closes

Christina Tkacik
By
| Baltimore Sun |
Jul 16, 2019 | 2:11 PM
Bar Liquorice in Riverside closes
Bar Liquorice (Colby Ware / BALTIMORE SUN)

Bar Liquorice in Riverside has closed, according to a Facebook post from the owner.

“Owning a bar is a 24/7 labor of love that can really kick your ass,” read a note signed by owner Jeffrey Cahill posted on the bar’s page. “I have decided to join my family in a new venture that will free me up to actually enjoy my life.” He could not be reached for additional comment.

Bar Liquorice opened in 2014 at 801 E. Fort Ave., a rowhome previously occupied by the Dirty Oars Tavern. It received positive reviews from The Baltimore Sun, whose critic praised its “delicious drinks, a helpful staff and an ambiance all its own.”

Cahill was cited in 2017 and 2018 for operating without a trader’s license, according to online records. A spokesman for the Baltimore liquor board said that the bar’s license remained valid.

